Center “Vector” showed a photo of the delta strain COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

The Vector Research Center showed a photo of a delta strain (Indian version) of the coronavirus. The pictures were published by RIA Novosti.

A photo of the delta strain was taken with an electron microscope camera. “The virus was artificially grown on a culture of epithelial cells of the kidney of the African green monkey,” – said “Vector”.

The delta strain of the coronavirus was discovered in India in October 2020. From that time on, it began to spread throughout the world. In June, Indian authorities announced a delta mutation called delta plus. This option differs from the previous one in a higher spreading rate, in the ability to more strongly affect lung cells.

In July of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the delta strain of coronavirus differs from other strains in high infectiousness and may soon become dominant in the world. “The delta variant is now present in more than 111 countries, and we expect it to soon become the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide, if not already,” said World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus.

Rospotrebnadzor expert assessed the danger of mutations in the delta strain COVID-19



In Russia, the delta strain COVID-19 spread in the spring of 2021. In July, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that after the appearance of this strain, the number of cases of coronavirus began to grow in the country.

In addition to its high infectivity, the delta strain also led to the greatest increase in mortality. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, in June the number of deaths due to this strain increased by 13.9%. In August, the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health, Aleksey Kuznetsov, admitted that the high mortality rate from the delta strain is due to the fact that the strain itself leads to severe complications in patients.

On September 22, Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Kamil Khafizov, said that the delta strain has almost completely exhausted its capabilities and is unlikely to be able to generate more dangerous mutations. In doing so, he suggested that new strains of coronavirus that will appear in the near future may be offshoots of the delta.