Chevrolet K5 Tahoe built with three-door body – Autoreview

For those nostalgic for the old first-generation Chevrolet K5 Blazer SUVs (1969-1972), Arkansas-based Flat Out Autos already offers a stylized conversion of the modern Tahoe. The prototype was presented at the SEMA exhibition in 2019, and in the spring of 2020, the production of machines for sale began. However, this Chevrolet K5 Tahoe has a five-door body, although the original “ka-fifth” was only a three-door with a removable roof. Now Flat Out Autos has built the first short-wheelbase car.

Chevrolet stopped production of the three-door Tahoe back in 1999, so it was based on the 2018 five-door Tahoe Z71, that is, already from the last generation (Flat Out Autos has not yet reached the new model). But if the conversion of the five-door provides for the manufacture of new external body panels and the front part, which fit into the place of the standard elements, then the three-door had to be tinkered with more seriously.

The frame and body were shortened, the position of the roof pillars was changed, the original doors, side windows and rear fenders were made. The boot lid is made of carbon fiber, and the front end is taken from a 1972 Blazer. The interior also had to be redrawn, with the original Tahoe’s second-row seats removed, leaving the third-row with huge legroom. The dashboard is standard, but the door, side and headliner trim is new. As unnecessary, the rear power window buttons were removed from the driver’s door, but instead of cheap plugs, Flat Out Autos made a new socket.

The three-door Chevrolet K5 Tahoe will be unveiled in November at SEMA 2021. And it is possible that the Arkansas-based firm will subsequently begin making such cars to order. It takes about 90 days to produce each five-door, and this conversion costs 70 thousand dollars (excluding the price of the donor car), and “sawing” short cars even longer, and they will turn out to be much more expensive.