China puts cryptocurrency mining on industrial blacklist

©

China’s chief economic planner is seeking to crack down on cryptocurrency mining activities in the country months after government crackdowns that turned dozens of companies from exemplary energy consumers into pariahs in the world’s second largest economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Thursday, October 21 added the mining of Bitcoin and other digital currencies to a blacklist of industrial activities that should be abandoned as the country plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

This was the only revision made by the NDRC in its review of the country’s most recent Industry Structure Adjustment Guidelines, which took effect last January. The catalog divides domestic industries into three categories: those that should be encouraged, limited and eliminated.

The agency is asking public opinion for a revision by November 21.

Other activities on China’s industrial blacklist include the production of disposable styrofoam tableware and disposable cotton swabs, and coal mining in nature reserves, tourist attractions, or protected areas of drinking water sources.

A technician inspects Bitcoin mining machines at a facility in Inner Mongolia on August 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.

The NDRC’s actions could hammer the final nail in the coffin of China’s cryptocurrency mining after months of campaign that prompted these energy-intensive miners to rush out of the country and move abroad, such as North America and Central Asia.

In September, the agency initially announced that it was moving cryptocurrency mining into an exemption, which means an immediate ban on new investments, business restrictions, and a roadmap for a possible stop.