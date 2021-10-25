Chinese authorities fight against teenage gambling addiction to Intel’s server business

By the beginning of autumn, the PRC authorities took measures to limit the time that underage citizens can spend playing computer games. Three hours a week was the limit. As it turns out, these restrictions have had a negative impact on Intel’s server business. In particular, in the cloud direction, revenue decreased by 20% compared to the third quarter of last year.

The negative dynamics itself attracted the attention of analysts who participated in the discussion of the results of the quarter, and they turned to Intel management for appropriate clarifications. CEO Patrick Gelsinger said that the situation in the Chinese market was not quite typical in the last quarter. The share of Intel products in the cloud systems market in China is very high, so when local authorities decided to restrict the activity of underage customers of gaming services in the country, providers of such services were forced to re-inventory and revise plans. In the fourth quarter, the demand for server components from their side, according to Intel forecasts, will also remain at a low level, and in general it will take up to two quarters for the situation to return to normal.

The restrictive measures have already spawned a number of abuses by underage Chinese gamers. Some have started using their parents’ personal information to circumvent the ban on using gaming services for more than three hours a week. In China, there are also services for the rental and sale of accounts, in respect of which these restrictions do not apply. The authorities are determined to suppress such attempts to circumvent the ban, so all this activity will inevitably affect the business of suppliers of server equipment in the near future.