CNN: Millions of used blood-stained medical gloves brought to the United States

In Thailand, several companies made millions of dollars selling huge batches of used nitrile gloves to American businessmen. This was reported by the TV channel CNN…

Journalists have been investigating this fraud for several months. The demand for medical gloves has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swindlers can still make billions of dollars on gloves, the report says.

“This is a dark, dark underground where terror meets greed,” said Douglas Stein, one of the medical experts interviewed by CNN.

Although the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has already carried out several raids, seizing huge shipments of dirty gloves, there may still be millions of used personal protective equipment in warehouses in America.

In Thailand, the police have also carried out a number of operations, arresting several suspects in illegal business. The investigation is still ongoing.

“There is a huge amount of bad food in the US, an endless stream of dirty, used and substandard gloves. The federal authorities, it seems, are only now beginning to realize the scale of the problem, ”Stein added.

According to him, nitrile gloves are now “the most dangerous commodity on earth.”

Despite the dangers that used gloves pose to American healthcare workers and patients, the US authorities cannot fully address the issue. The reason for this is the temporary relaxation of the rules for the import of medical equipment into the country caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, due to the extreme growth in demand for gloves – specifically nitrile, and not latex or vinyl – in Southeast Asia, where most of the gloves are produced, various one-day companies began to appear. Their owners decided to make money on gloves, since trusted companies were inundated with orders for years to come.

According to one CNN interviewee, he paid $ 2 million for a batch of Paddy the Room gloves. The resulting gloves were stained with blood and dirt.