Coach Megan Fox Shares Diet Snack Recipe

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Star Trainer Harley Pasternak has shared a recipe for a diet meal that he recommends to all his clients, including Megan Fox, Ariana Grande and Rihanna, reports Insider. The star trainer’s favorite treat is apples baked with Greek yogurt and cinnamon. For four medium-sized apples, you will need 200-300 grams of Greek yogurt, four cinnamon sticks, two teaspoons of ground cinnamon and a sweetener (you can replace it with honey or not use it at all). Next, remove the core from the fruit and place the whole cinnamon sticks in the center. Then the apples need to be baked. This can be done in the microwave (keep them there for 4-6 minutes) or in the oven (15-20 minutes). The main thing is that they become soft. While the apples are cooking, the yogurt, ground cinnamon and sugar substitute must be whipped and then filled with fruit. You can also drizzle the sugar-free syrup over the finished product and serve. One serving of such a dish, which may well pass for a dessert, contains about 110 calories, six grams of protein (about the same in one chicken egg) and five fiber.

