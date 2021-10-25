Colombian President compared the capture of the leader of the Gulf Clan cartel to the murder of Escobar

The head of the largest drug cartel in Colombia, the Gulf Clan, Diro Antonio Usuga, was detained as a result of the Osiris special operation. According to the BBC, the Colombian military, police and Air Force took part in the capture of the drug lord.

Usuga was captured in the countryside near the town of Necocli in the province of Antioquia, near the Panamanian border. A policeman was killed during a shootout with Usugi’s henchmen.

“Among all our victories over drug trafficking [задержание Усуги] was Colombia’s biggest victory this century, ”said Colombian President Ivan Duque Márquez.

He also compared the capture of the head of the Gulf Clan with the murder of the legendary Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1993 during a special operation.

Diro “Otoniel” Antonio Usuga became the leader of the “Clan of the Gulf” after the death of his brother, the previous leader of the gang, during a police operation. The drug cartel includes more than 3,000 active members, who were previously detained in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Honduras and Spain. The cartel also controls the channels for the supply of cocaine and other drugs to Russia and the United States.

In 2015, the BBC reported that 1,200 Colombian police officers were involved in the search for Diro Usugi. In the same year, a helicopter of the Colombian police, looking for a drug lord, crashed – as a result of the crash, 18 people were killed.

In 2017, the US State Department offered a $ 5 million reward for information that would help arrest Diro Usugu. In 2017, Colombian anti-trafficking police dropped flyers from helicopters offering a $ 5 million reward for information about a drug lord.

The Gulf Clan is considered the most dangerous and wealthy drug trafficking group in Colombia. This gang is one of the splinters of the paramilitary group “United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia”, founded by the Castagno brothers. In recent years, the Gulf Clan has controlled most of the cocaine drug trafficking in Colombia.

The volume of exported cocaine is difficult to estimate accurately: in the summer of 2020, Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced the seizure of a record consignment of cocaine hydrochloride weighing about 7.5 tons in international waters near Panama.

The Colombian Navy detained a ship carrying cocaine mixed with building materials. The cost of the consignment was estimated at $ 286 million. The cargo, according to Trujillo, belonged to the Gulf Clan. A month earlier, the Colombian national police reported the seizure at the port of Buenaventura of 5 tons of cocaine, which the traffickers wanted to send to Turkey. It is obvious that traffickers are sending much more drugs abroad.