Competition for filling vacant positions of judges announced in Moscow

The Qualification Collegium of Moscow Judges has announced a competition for the positions of 12 new judges of the Moscow City Court, according to the website of the collegium. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Qualification Collegium of Moscow Judges has announced a competition for the positions of 12 new judges of the Moscow City Court, according to the website of the collegium. In addition, they are looking for candidates for the post of chairman of the Tagansky court of Moscow, as well as new judges in Basmanny, Dorogomilovsky, Kuntsevsky and other district courts and several justices of the peace. “The qualification collegium has announced a competition to fill the vacant positions of judges of the Moscow City Court, judges of district courts and justices of the peace in Moscow,” the collegium said. Candidates can submit documents by November 9. Olga Yegorova, head of the Moscow City Court, who headed it for 20 years.

