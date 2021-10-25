conspiracy theorists are more likely to have covid

Since the information about the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to appear in the media, conspiracy theories have immediately begun to grow around the mysterious disease that it causes.

Last year, we wrote in detail about the most popular and dangerous misconceptions about COVID-19. Among them are claims that covid is no more dangerous than simple flu, and calls for a boycott of the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

The theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was created by none other than the co-founder of the IT company Microsoft Bill Gates also gained unusual popularity.

All this could be a reason for jokes, if not for the real danger to which the supporters of such theories expose themselves. Their beliefs themselves may be false, but the behavior of people who do not believe in the reality of the virus has real consequences for their health and, importantly, for the health of those around them.

To determine whether supporters of COVID conspiracy theories are really at a “particular risk”, researchers from the United States and the Netherlands conducted a survey among 5,745 volunteers about their attitude to popular beliefs about the new coronavirus.

Participants were asked if they believed the coronavirus was a biological weapon created by scientists, a conspiracy to rob people of their civil rights, or a cover for an impending global economic collapse.

Several months later, the same group again answered a number of scientists’ questions. This time, they were asked if they had ever taken a COVID-19 test, whether the test was positive or negative, and whether they had ever violated coronavirus restrictions.

The results of the study showed that a person’s belief in the COVID-19 conspiracy theory was highly reliable in predicting a positive coronavirus test result, while such participants were less likely than others to take the coronavirus test.

This confirmed the concerns of the researchers. As expected, these participants did not see the new coronavirus infection as a cause for concern and compliance with strict restrictions.

Fans of COVID-19 conspiracy theories were more likely to welcome too many visitors into their home during covid restrictions and were more likely to visit crowded bars or restaurants.

In addition, many conspiracy supporters lost their jobs and income during the pandemic, and researchers write that these people are more likely to experience social rejection, perhaps because of their views.

However, this study has drawbacks that prevent scientists from drawing some important conclusive conclusions.

The researchers emphasize that their experiment cannot show a causal relationship, since other, unaccounted for factors could be the cause of the results. This is especially true of the part of the study devoted to social tensions and the reduction in the income of participants.

It is also worth noting that, despite the number of people who took part in the survey, it reflects only the situation in a single country – the Netherlands – in a single time period. In addition, among the respondents there were relatively few of those who adhered to conspiracy ideas.

Yet despite these limitations, the researchers assume they have a solid lead. Their findings indicate that belief in COVID-19 conspiracies could end up posing a serious, and even fatal, danger to humans.

The work of the international research group was published on October 13, 2021 in Psychological Medicine.

We’ve previously written about conspiracy theories popular in 2018. In addition, we talked about the surest remedy against conspiracy and pseudoscience, as well as the most popular psychological effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

More news from the world of science can be found in the “Science” section of the “Watch” media platform.