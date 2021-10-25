Coronavirus in Russia: a new maximum of infections and a ban on night work of restaurants

The daily increase in new cases of Covid-19 has once again updated the maximum and is very close to 38 thousand. “Non-working days” have begun in six Russian regions, and the Moscow authorities are preparing to introduce a lockdown. Against this background, President Vladimir Putin recommended the heads of regions to limit the work of restaurants and clubs at night.

Updating the infection record

According to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 37 930 cases of Covid-19 infections have been detected in Russia over the past 24 hours – this is a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. In particular, 7,778 new cases were detected in Moscow, 2,693 cases in St. Petersburg, 1,184 in the Samara region and 769 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The last time the record number of people infected was recorded two days ago – on October 23. Then the operational headquarters reported on the identification of 37,678 new cases.

The daily increase in new cases was mainly due to Moscow, where the day before, 5,279 fewer infections were recorded (and 35,660 in the country). In addition, the maximum number of new cases during the pandemic has now been identified in the Moscow region – 3,127.

