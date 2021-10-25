Coronavirus in Russia: a new maximum of infections and a ban on night work of restaurants

Hour ago

Photo author, Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The daily increase in new cases of Covid-19 has once again updated the maximum and is very close to 38 thousand. “Non-working days” have begun in six Russian regions, and the Moscow authorities are preparing to introduce a lockdown. Against this background, President Vladimir Putin recommended the heads of regions to limit the work of restaurants and clubs at night.

Updating the infection record

According to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 37 930 cases of Covid-19 infections have been detected in Russia over the past 24 hours – this is a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. In particular, 7,778 new cases were detected in Moscow, 2,693 cases in St. Petersburg, 1,184 in the Samara region and 769 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The last time the record number of people infected was recorded two days ago – on October 23. Then the operational headquarters reported on the identification of 37,678 new cases.

The daily increase in new cases was mainly due to Moscow, where the day before, 5,279 fewer infections were recorded (and 35,660 in the country). In addition, the maximum number of new cases during the pandemic has now been identified in the Moscow region – 3,127.

The number of deaths associated with coronavirus has exceeded 1,000 for the seventh day in a row. Over the past day, according to the operational headquarters, 1,069 people infected with Covid-19 have died – three more than the day before. The record number of deaths of patients with coronavirus per day was recorded two days ago – on Saturday, the headquarters reported 1,075 deaths.

The total number of deaths, according to the headquarters, has reached 231 669. Rosstat, which takes into account more cases, previously stated that during the pandemic, more than 400 thousand Russians have died, infected with coronavirus.

Another surge in the incidence has been observed in Russia since the end of September. Over the past month, the number of cases detected per day, according to official data, has grown by more than 70%. The maximums for both the daily increase in Covid-19 and daily mortality are regularly updated. In Moscow, the daily increase was maximum on June 19 – 9 120 new cases, three days ago this figure was 8 166 infections.

At the same time, the peak of a new wave of morbidity in Russia has not yet been reached, said on Monday the chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health Vladimir Chulanov. The specialist also noted that recently the number of children and adolescents who have covid in forms requiring hospitalization has sharply increased.

Non-working days and other measures

Last week, Vladimir Putin agreed with the government’s proposal to declare October 30 to November 7 as non-working days due to rising Covid-19 infections. At the same time, the regional authorities were given the right to introduce additional non-working days, depending on the situation on the ground.

This right was used, in particular, by the authorities of the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as in the Perm Territory. There, the non-working days began on Monday, October 25th.

From October 28, the lockdown – the closure of restaurants, shopping centers, service enterprises and educational institutions – will begin to operate in Moscow, and from October 30 – in St. Petersburg.

On Monday, the Kremlin’s website published Putin’s instructions following a meeting with members of the government. In particular, he recommended that the regional authorities introduce a ban on “provision of catering services” – restaurants and bars should not work from 23:00 to 6:00. At night, it is proposed to prohibit the holding of entertainment and entertainment events, that is, the work of clubs.

In addition, Putin ordered to provide working Russians with two paid days off to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The list of assignments is long – you need to multiply the volume of testing, send older people to remote work, enter QR codes, and so on, and also increase the rate of vaccination. Earlier in the Kremlin, the extremely low rates of the vaccination campaign were called the main reason for the high morbidity and mortality.

The St. Petersburg authorities are not yet considering extending the lockdown after November 7, Vice Governor Boris Piotrovsky said on Monday. In Moscow, they intend to extend the non-working days, the We Can Explain Telegram channel reported, citing a source in the mayor’s office. “They will be extended for at least a week. The decision has already been made,” the source said. Does this mean that only grocery stores and pharmacies will work in the capital, the source did not specify.