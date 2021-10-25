Coronavirus in Russia: again the maximum

In Russia, a new maximum of coronavirus infections was recorded – 37,930 people per day (total 8,279,573). Patients were identified in all regions of the country, most of them in Moscow (7778), Moscow region (3127), St. Petersburg (2693). Least of all – in the Magadan region (27), in Chukotka (18), in the NAO (14). The growth rate is 0.46%.

According to the anti-coronavirus headquarters, there were 1,069 deaths from covid (a total of 231,669 people died). The value is not maximum, but close to that. Moscow (83) is also in first place in the number of deaths, followed by St. Petersburg (65) and the Nizhny Novgorod region (42).

20,690 patients were discharged per day (3,892 people in the capital, 2,345 in the Moscow region, 1,102 in St. Petersburg). For all the time – 7 186 611.

The coefficient of spread of covid across the country was 1.07.

In the meantime, the Russian President gave a number of instructions related to influenza and coronavirus (the video is available on the Watch media platform). In particular, they relate to vaccinations and paid weekends thereafter. Experts remind that vaccination is the main method of protection and fight against a dangerous infection. The peak of infections in Russia has not yet been passed. Non-working days and restrictions were introduced to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.