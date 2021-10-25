Coronavirus spread in Germany exceeded 100 | News from Germany about Germany | DW

The seven-day spread of coronavirus in Germany for the first time in the past few months has exceeded 100 cases per 100 thousand population. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Sunday, October 24, it was 106.3. A day earlier, this indicator reached 100 cases for the first time since May.

Hospital workload remains consistently low

The prevalence rate, which indicates the number of new cases of coronavirus infection per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, has been growing steadily for a week and a half. The threshold of 100 cases was last exceeded on May 13 (104), the next day it dropped to 97.

It was this indicator that for a long time was decisive for the choice of restrictive measures in the fight against the pandemic at the federal and state levels. Today, in connection with the progress in vaccination, other indicators are becoming determining, in particular, the workload of hospitals with patients with COVID-19.

According to the RKI, as of Friday, October 22, it was 2.68 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past seven days. A day earlier, this figure was 2.45. Germany does not set a national threshold beyond which the situation is considered critical. This is due to regional differences. The peak value of the clinic occupancy rate – about 15.5 – was recorded during the Christmas period of 2020.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Germany approaches 4.5 million

According to the RKI, 13,732 new cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were recorded during the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,466,157 people have been infected with coronavirus, 4,206,400 have recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 23 patients have died from the pulmonary disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus and its consequences in Germany. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95,100 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the country. Over the past four months, this indicator in Germany has been stable at a relatively low level.

In Germany, more than 66 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Over 69 percent of residents of Germany received at least one dose of the vaccine.

