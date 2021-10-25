Coronavirus spread in Germany exceeded 100 | News from Germany about Germany | DW

The seven-day spread of coronavirus in Germany for the first time in the past few months has exceeded 100 cases per 100 thousand population. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Sunday, October 24, it was 106.3. A day earlier, this indicator reached 100 cases for the first time since May.
Hospital workload remains consistently low
The prevalence rate, which indicates the number of new cases of coronavirus infection per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, has been growing steadily for a week and a half. The threshold of 100 cases was last exceeded on May 13 (104), the next day it dropped to 97.
It was this indicator that for a long time was decisive for the choice of restrictive measures in the fight against the pandemic at the federal and state levels. Today, in connection with the progress in vaccination, other indicators are becoming determining, in particular, the workload of hospitals with patients with COVID-19.
According to the RKI, as of Friday, October 22, it was 2.68 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past seven days. A day earlier, this figure was 2.45. Germany does not set a national threshold beyond which the situation is considered critical. This is due to regional differences. The peak value of the clinic occupancy rate – about 15.5 – was recorded during the Christmas period of 2020.
The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Germany approaches 4.5 million
According to the RKI, 13,732 new cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were recorded during the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,466,157 people have been infected with coronavirus, 4,206,400 have recovered.
Over the past 24 hours, 23 patients have died from the pulmonary disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus and its consequences in Germany. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95,100 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the country. Over the past four months, this indicator in Germany has been stable at a relatively low level.
In Germany, more than 66 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Over 69 percent of residents of Germany received at least one dose of the vaccine.
See also:
Coronavirus in Germany – 2020
Without holy water
The first photo in our frame-by-frame section related to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany was published on February 28, 2020. It was then that in the most visited German church, measures were taken to prevent the spread of infection – including, they stopped filling the bowls for holy water. You can read this and other publications by clicking on the “+” to the right above the text or on the links below the gallery.
Masked donkey
In 2020, we saw many different masked monuments. For example, here is a photograph from Bremen taken at the end of March. Usually, here you should hold on to the leg of a donkey and make a wish, but due to the spread of coronavirus infection, it is better to refrain from this during a pandemic.
Stay home!
An airplane with such a banner could be seen in the sky over the city by residents of Hamburg at the end of March. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, similar calls have appeared everywhere in Germany – for example, in the form of hashtags #zuhausebleiben and #stayathome on TV screens or stencil graffiti on sidewalks.
Edible paper
Preparing to go into a multi-week quarantine due to the coronavirus, German residents in the spring were especially eager to buy pasta, flour, cereals and toilet paper for future use. The demand for the latter has increased by 700 percent! The shelves were empty. In a pastry shop in Dortmund, they decided to produce their own version of this everyday commodity – butter rolls.
Love during the crown
These photographs were taken at the end of March on the Danish-German border near Süderlugum. Due to the pandemic, the border was closed, but these loving pensioners – 89-year-old German Carsten Thuchsen Hansen and 85-year-old Danish woman Inga Rassmussen – found a solution to the problem. They met every day – they arranged gatherings near the barrier.
Home office for a ballerina
So during the spring lockdown, rehearsals of the Berlin State Ballet took place – they were broadcast via a webcam. This photo was taken in the studio apartment of ballerina Vivian Assal Cochnaward. In the theater workshop, special floor coverings were made for the artists so that they could do the exercises at home.
Stupid coronavirus!
In 2020, due to the coronavirus, Easter decor in Germany was somewhat different from the traditional one. For example, such an Easter bunny was installed near a school in Bavarian Ottenhofen – made of straw, in Bavarian leather pants and with a sign “Stupid coronavirus”!
Without Oktoberfest
This photo was taken in Munich in April. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is attending a press conference to announce the cancellation of the traditional Oktoberfest five months before the scheduled start. Symbolic shot. Oktoberfest and other crowded folk festivals, music, wine and other festivals did not take place in Germany during the pandemic.
Masks for monarchists
Let’s stay in Bavaria. Previously, portraits of King Ludwig II were adorned with various Bavarian souvenirs. During the pandemic, this popular and beloved monarch, who built Neuschwanstein Castle, could be seen wearing protective masks.
Truck Concert
Concerts of musicians in unusual locations or unusual formats have become another sign of coronavirus time. Cameron Carpenter is the only organist in the world to own a personal concert organ. In early May, he toured Berlin to support people during the pandemic. These photographs were taken during a performance in front of one of the capital’s nursing homes in the Spandau area.
First workout
As part of the easing of quarantine measures in Germany, on May 11, the first fitness clubs reopened in some German regions after a multi-week break. These photographs were taken in Cologne in one of these centers. It works around the clock and therefore opened its doors to visitors at exactly midnight. The condition for the opening of such sports clubs was the observance of strict measures of hygiene and distance.
Queues for puppies
In the summer, German dog breeders reported an unprecedented demand for puppies. In particular, many of those who have been planning to get a dog for a long time, working in the home office mode, found this moment especially suitable, since they are at home almost all the time. Labradors and golden retrievers were very popular.
Cinema for oldtimer
After the outbreak of the pandemic in Germany, car cinemas began to open up everywhere. These photographs were taken in the Lower Saxon commune of Hude during a session organized especially for the owners of oldtimers. The film was chosen in accordance with the interests of the public – “Ford vs. Ferrari”.
Empty brothels
Many brothels and sex clubs in Germany were on the verge of bankruptcy after months of the coronavirus lockdown – they remained closed even after hairdressers, fitness clubs, swimming pools and saunas reopened. On July 16, some brothels in different regions of the country – for example, in Hamburg – held an open day to draw attention to a difficult situation.
Let’s not go to Mallorca
For fear of going to distant lands, many Germans preferred to spend summer vacation at sea at home in 2020 – on the beaches of the Baltic and North Seas. So the resort Timmendorfer Strand looked like one weekend in July. Access to some beaches had to be periodically blocked due to an oversupply of people wishing to swim in the sea and lie in the sun in the immediate vicinity of the water.
And eggs and joy
During the pandemic, residents of Germany began to have chickens more often as pets – joy for children and fresh eggs for the table. This trend was outlined even before the start of the pandemic, but due to the lockdown and other, so to speak, side effects of the coronavirus, it became even more obvious. These photographs by dpa were taken in September near the home of the Wagner family from Bad Grönenbach, Bavaria.
Coronavirus Bell
Such a bell with a stylized image of the causative agent of coronavirus infection was cast in Germany in the fall for a Gothic temple in the Baden-Württemberg city of Herrenberg. It will replace one of the local old bells, which was damaged during the Second World War and fell into disrepair several years ago.
COVID deniers
Demonstrations of the so-called crown skeptics in different cities of Germany are another side of the pandemic. They consider everything that happens to be a conspiracy. In November, police in Berlin, after repeated warnings, were forced to use water cannons against COVID-deniers who tried to break through to the Reichstag during a parliamentary meeting discussing amendments to the epidemiological protection law.
Smoking virologist
Virologists are heroes of our time. Among German scientists, Professor Christian Drosten from Berlin became especially famous in 2020. One of the traditional craftsmen in the Ore Mountains even decided to dedicate a party of smoking men to the respected virologist – these are Christmas souvenirs with smoking candles.
Plush “Panda-Mia”
“No visitors, but there are 100 pandas for sale.” Such an announcement appeared in December at the entrance to one of the restaurants in Frankfurt, closed to visitors due to a partial coronavirus lockdown. Inside, there was an installation called “Panda-Mie”. Pandas can be bought for 150 euros to support the owner and staff of the restaurant in these difficult times.
Author: Maxim Nelyubin