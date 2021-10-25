https://ria.ru/20211025/sertifikat-1756207096.html

COVID-19 vaccination certificate form approved in Russia

The Ministry of Health of Russia approved the form of the certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, the corresponding order was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health of Russia approved the form of a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, the corresponding order was published on the official Internet portal of legal information. the transferred disease caused by a new coronavirus infection, "the document says. The order comes into force on November 8. Certificates received before this date will be automatically reissued on the public services portal by March 1. They will reflect basic data on the vaccinated, including surname, name, patronymic, date of birth, gender, address of residence and date of formation of the document. The certificate provides for a place for the QR code. In addition, it will indicate when the person was vaccinated, what vaccine and where. medical contraindications and the previous illness, if any. The document is formed in e electronic form, in Russian and English, no later than three days after the completion of vaccination. Russians will be able to obtain a certificate in hard copy.

