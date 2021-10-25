https://ria.ru/20211024/koronavirus-1756008017.html

Crimea again sets an anti-record for the number of people infected with coronavirus

Crimea again sets an anti-record for the number of people infected with coronavirus

SIMFEROPOL, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The increase in the number of cases of new coronavirus infection in Crimea continues, over the past 24 hours a record 649 cases have been detected, 301 people have been discharged from hospitals, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic said. 2 October. Then 421 cases were recorded. “For October 23, 649 cases of new coronavirus infection were registered. The number of recovered per day is 301 people,” the message says. 10,925 people were tested for coronavirus per day. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,997 positive for COVID-19 have been identified in the republic, 77,919 have recovered, 2882 people have died with a diagnosis of COVID-19 (including 13 in the last day).

