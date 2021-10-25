Crown star Emma Corrin talks about Princess Diana and Kristen Stewart in Spencer

The actress noted that different people will be able to show the “queen of hearts” from different points of view.

Emma Corrin, who shone as Princess Diana in The Crown last fall, has publicly endorsed her co-star Kristen Stewart. She recently began filming the drama “Spencer” about the last Christmas of the Princess of Wales at the Royal Palace. The very first shot from the upcoming project caused a violent reaction from the public: in the picture, Stewart is indistinguishable from Diana.

Corrin said she is delighted to see Kristen Stewart’s version of Diana.

“I think it’s just fine because Diana deserves to be honored. It seems to me interesting to see several of its on-screen versions at once. I hope that different actresses will bring different nuances of her personality, show different aspects of her story that are reflected in our lives and help to learn something.“, – stressed the actress.

Emma also reiterated that filming “Crown” was “one of the best experiences in her life,” but she was extremely scared to play Diana.

“There are tons of videos of her, and everyone feels like they knew her. It was real magic, she was a person with whom everyone could identify themselves, people simply adored her. And the question before me was: would I fit? How do I play it?Corrin remembered.

In addition, Emma knew that the royals might react to her acting. As a result, she tried to abstract herself from the image of Diana as a living person and played the princess exactly as the heroine of a fictional work, because otherwise she would be gripped by fear. The actress also added that she was greatly helped by the incredibly detailed script by Peter Morgan, which she called real luck.

Source: deadline.com