data researcher – on inconsistencies in statistics on the incidence of covid in Russia

The incidence and mortality rate from coronavirus in Russia is breaking records. On October 23, only according to official statistics, more than 37 thousand new cases and more than a thousand deaths were recorded. Apart from Moscow and St. Petersburg, no region has yet decided on a hard lockdown, but in many regions QR codes have been introduced for those vaccinated and ill with covid – for visiting shopping centers, cafes, and cultural and leisure activities.

Compulsory vaccination for certain categories of citizens has also been introduced almost throughout the country (for example, for doctors, teachers, service workers), the non-working days announced by the president are about to begin, but a third of the population is still vaccinated, and the morbidity figures are getting worse. According to independent experts, even the record figures of official statistics are greatly underestimated. Is it so? We discussed the issue with Boris Ovchinnikov, Research Director at Data Insight.

According to Boris Ovchinnikov, the growth of official statistics in the last week does not mean that it has become more reliable and reliable. He also expressed the opinion that now Russia has reached the peak of the incidence rate, or has just passed it, and therefore the lockdown, introduced late in relation to the onset of the outbreak, is likely to only accelerate the decline in incidence. “And this is also, of course, important and useful, because it can save tens of thousands of lives.“, – said the interlocutor of Rain.

Preview photo: Denis Grishkin / Moscow Agency