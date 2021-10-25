Degtyarev isolated himself due to COVID-19 cases in the environment :: Politics :: RBC

The Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev will continue to work in self-isolation due to several people who have become ill with coronavirus in his environment. The politician announced this in Telegram.

“I myself am healthy, the tests for coronavirus are negative, the antibody titer after revaccination with Sputnik is high,” Degtyarev said, noting, nevertheless, the need to follow the recommendations.

Degtyarev was vaccinated with “Sputnik V” in July and August 2020, he underwent revaccination at the end of June this year. As he explained on Telegram, 11 months after vaccination, the number of antibodies in the blood dropped markedly.

In mid-September, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin was leaving for self-isolation, due to the fact that COVID-19 cases were identified in his circle. Later, Putin clarified that we are talking about the disease of several dozen people. The President noted that he would have to work remotely, since “some colleagues from the protocol, the security service, and the press service” did not receive the coronavirus vaccination in time. Press Secretary of the Head of State Dmitry Peskov on September 29 announced Putin’s withdrawal from self-isolation.