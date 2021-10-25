Digest: Moscow is preparing for a lockdown, non-working days are introduced in the regions

54 minutes ago

In Moscow, new restrictions are being introduced on Monday due to a sharp increase in the incidence of Covid-19. A new lockdown awaits Moscow on Thursday.

According to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, from Monday people over 60 years old and those with chronic diseases are ordered not to leave their place of residence, the restrictions will be in effect for four months – from October 25 to February 25, 2022.

They do not apply to those who have had Covid-19 in the past six months, as well as those who are fully vaccinated.

Also, Sobyanin’s decree contains a requirement for employers to transfer at least 30% of employees to remote work.

Non-working days are also introduced on Monday in six Russian regions – Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as in the Perm Territory.

From October 28 to November 7, a new lockdown will be introduced in Moscow. Shops, restaurants and other service enterprises will be closed, and school holidays have been announced. Similar restrictions are being introduced in other regions of the country.

A surge in coronavirus infections began in Russia at the end of September, and over the past month, the number of new cases, according to official statistics, has doubled.

Representatives of the ruling Taliban movement in Afghanistan (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) said they welcomed the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of excluding the leaders of the movement from the list of terrorists.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the” Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan “(as the Taliban call the state – approx. BBC) welcomes the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the exclusion of the names of IEA leaders from the black list. positive changes in attitudes towards Afghanistan. We strive for a positive relationship with the international community based on the principle of reciprocity, “- spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry Abdul Kahar Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

Last week at a meeting of the Valdai Club, Putin admitted the possibility of excluding the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations, but stressed that the decision must be made at the UN level.

“Depending on this, we will make a decision to exclude terrorist organizations from the list,” he said. Still, these decisions should be made in the same way as they were made earlier, when we included this movement in the list. “

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who accuses the social networking site of prioritizing profit over user safety and interests, will testify today before the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on Internet Safety Bill.

The Sunday Times, ahead of the speech, quoted Haugen as saying that there are critically few employees on Facebook who can track threats to national security, in particular from Russia and Iran.

She says that in her unit, which was responsible for monitoring the social activity of states around the world, there were only six or seven people.

Haugen said she and her colleagues witnessed Iranian authorities spying on other states. Her team has also documented cases of Chinese intelligence agencies using social media to spy on Uyghurs around the world.

“At Facebook, which has nearly three billion active users, only 200 people are working to detect and eliminate threats related to hidden influence and espionage,” says Haugen.

She called on Britain and other states to tighter regulation of the social network to protect democracy.

Bloomberg, in turn, draws attention to another aspect associated with the Haugen revelations.

We are talking about the work of the social network in countries such as India and Pakistan. The newspaper cites a Facebook employee who tracked content offered to new users in these countries as part of an experiment to control the actions of Facebook algorithms.

“I’ve seen more images of dead people in three weeks than in my entire life,” the employee said.

As part of the experiment, it became clear that a lot of fake news appeared in user feeds aimed at inciting ethnic hatred, in particular, there were reports of terrorist attacks, explosions and murders allegedly committed by Pakistanis.

Facebook says the experiment helped them improve tracking and blocking of such content.

The Washington Post wonders about the safety of using firearms on the set of films after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins.

The tragedy sparked a debate about safety on set, as well as the protection of technicians who perform potentially life-threatening work.

The publication quotes Senator from California Dave Cortese, who said that he would propose a bill banning the use of live ammunition and weapons on the set of films and theatrical productions.

Some in the film industry say that computer technology has long been able to simulate gunfire and criticize colleagues for putting unnecessary risks to the lives of on-site employees.

From 1990 to 2016, at least 43 people died on film sets in the United States and more than 150 were seriously injured, according to the Associated Press.

However, as the newspaper notes, the problem is much broader, and it concerns the infringement of the rights of workers in the film industry as a whole. Often their working hours are not standardized, and the working conditions on the set leave much to be desired.

At the same time, there are few legal proceedings in such cases: often employees sign contracts in which a ban on filing a lawsuit against the film producers is spelled out. Those who are not constrained by such contracts also try not to complain for fear of losing their jobs in the highly competitive environment of the entertainment industry.

The ancient Egyptians could mummify the dead 1000 years earlier than everyone used to think, writes the Guardian.

In 2019, archaeologists discovered the mummy of a high-ranking nobleman named Huvi. According to preliminary data of scientists, he could live, die and be embalmed during the period of the Old Kingdom – about 4000 years BC.

Scientists say Huvi may be the oldest Egyptian mummies ever discovered.

If this is confirmed, then scientists will have to reconsider all ideas about mummification in Ancient Egypt.

“The techniques, materials used to create mummies, their origins and the trade routes associated with them will greatly affect our understanding of Ancient Egypt,” the newspaper quoted the head of the Department of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo Salima Ikram.