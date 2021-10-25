Digest: Moscow is preparing for a lockdown, non-working days are introduced in the regions

Moscow

Photo author, Sergei Bobylev / TASS

In Moscow, new restrictions are being introduced on Monday due to a sharp increase in the incidence of Covid-19. A new lockdown awaits Moscow on Thursday.

According to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, from Monday people over 60 years old and those with chronic diseases are ordered not to leave their place of residence, the restrictions will be in effect for four months – from October 25 to February 25, 2022.

They do not apply to those who have had Covid-19 in the past six months, as well as those who are fully vaccinated.

Also, Sobyanin’s decree contains a requirement for employers to transfer at least 30% of employees to remote work.

