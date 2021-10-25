Dozens of people died in the battle for the city of Guriel in Somalia :: Politics :: RBK

In Somalia, armed clashes between government forces and militants of the Ahlu-Sunna wal-Jamaa group (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) outside the city of Guriel killed at least 30 people. This is reported by the Goobjoog News and Horn Observer portals.

“I can confirm that three of our soldiers were killed and more than ten were wounded in the fighting,” said Galmudug State Information Minister Ahmed Shir Falagl, adding that the group’s losses were “significant,” but the exact number of militants killed is unknown.

According to the portals, about 50 people were injured on both sides. Goobjoog News notes that militants are still present in the northern part of Guriel. During the fighting, several mortar shells hit the main city hospital, the portal reports.

According to Somali guardian, during the fighting, more than 50 people were killed, the number of wounded exceeds 100 people. Among the dead, according to the portal, there are officers trained in the United States and Turkey. In a hospital in Dhusamareb, there are 70 wounded soldiers, says the Somali Guardian.