Elon Musk explained the support of Dogecoin by the popular nature of the cryptocurrency

The businessman noted that he considers altcoin to be a “people’s cryptocurrency”, since many Tesla and SpaceX employees own it.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, which supports Dogecoin as it considers it to be the “people’s cryptocurrency.” The businessman noted that before supporting the “meme” cryptocurrency, he talked with Tesla and SpaceX workers, many of them turned out to be Dogecoin holders.

“These people are not financial experts or Silicon Valley technologists. That is why I decided to support Dogecoin – it looks like a popular cryptocurrency, ”Musk said.

Also, the head of Tesla and SpaceX denied information that is related to the development of Dogecoin. Musk statedthat none of his associates, including Jared Birchall, are part of the Dogecoin Foundation, which supports and develops altcoin. In August, the organization announced a revival, and also announced that its advisers included Musk’s spokesman Jared Birchall and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

On October 24, Musk revealed that he owns Dogecoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin. The entrepreneur explained that he acquired the cryptocurrency out of curiosity, and also stated that he was not the owner of Shiba Inu tokens. After Musk’s tweet, the Shiba Inu price plummeted by 27%.

In May, the businessman already explained why he likes Dogecoin. According to Musk, altcoin “has memes and dogs, but other projects do not.”

– Hamster token has risen in price 6 times after Elon Musk’s tweet

– Elon Musk announced the impossibility of destroying cryptocurrency

– Buterin and Musk’s Representative Join the Development of Dogecoin

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.