Elon Musk left Jeff Bezos far behind on the road to the coveted trillion dollars

Last week, Morgan Stanley predicted that Elon Musk would become the first trillionaire in history. Moreover, this will happen, according to the bank, thanks to SpaceX, not Tesla. Be that as it may, the inventor is confidently moving towards this goal, and today his fortune has exceeded $ 250 billion.In recent weeks, Elon Musk has noticeably broken away from Jeff Bezos in the ranking of the richest people in the world, since Amazon shares have been consolidating in a rather wide corridor for more than a year while Tesla shares are growing steadily.

SpaceX is a private company, the value of which is determined only during the raising of capital, while Tesla shares are traded on the stock exchange and the dynamics of its capitalization can be monitored in real time.

On Friday, Tesla surpassed Facebook in terms of capitalization and took fifth place in the list of the most valuable US companies, and today its shares have risen in price by another 6% and reached a new all-time high at $ 979.80 apiece. The company’s capitalization is estimated at about $ 965 billion.

Today is a good day for the EV maker: Research firm Jato Dynamics reported that the Model 3 became the best-selling car in Europe last month. In addition, Elon Musk’s company received an order from Hertz Global Holdings for 100,000 electric vehicles, and Morgan Stanly raised its target level for its shares by a third to $ 1,200 apiece.

Bank analyst Adam Jonas noted Tesla’s “outstanding” sales growth and the company’s success in overcoming component shortages caused by disruptions in global supply chains. According to Jonas’s calculations, Tesla’s third-quarter revenue grew 70%, while global car production declined by one-fifth. In addition, Tesla has one of the highest margins, the analyst said, confirming the rating of the company’s securities at the level of “above market”.

Jonas believes that the company’s business of developing software and technologies that can be applied in areas ranging from insurance to battery manufacturing will allow it to become a “champion” in both the auto and energy sectors.

