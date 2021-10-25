https://ria.ru/20211025/turtsiya-1756205678.html

Erdogan changed his mind about punishing European ambassadors

Erdogan announced the resolution of the diplomatic crisis with ten ambassadors

Erdogan changed his mind about punishing European ambassadors

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the diplomatic crisis with the announcement of 10 ambassadors persona non grata has been resolved after the embassies made statements about … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T19:42

2021-10-25T19: 42

2021-10-25T20: 23

ANKARA, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the diplomatic crisis with 10 ambassadors declared persona non grata has been resolved following embassies’ declarations of non-interference in Turkey’s affairs. On Monday, the US Embassy and other embassies issued a statement of their commitment to non-interference by ambassadors in the internal affairs of other countries under the Vienna Convention. “The ambassadors of some countries directly targeted our sovereignty. Such a statement is a great insult to our judges, lawyers. The Turkish court is independent and does not accept anyone’s orders. Therefore, it is our duty to respond to such an insult. We do not intend to create a crisis, but we want to protect rights, interests and pride of our country. And today the situation has turned back with the statements of the embassy, ​​”Erdogan said following the Cabinet meeting. According to him, he believes that the ambassadors” will henceforth be more attentive and more careful in their statements about Turkey. ” “Those who do not respect the independence of our country will not be able to stay in it, regardless of titles,” the Turkish leader added. Embassies of 10 countries – Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States – earlier made an appeal to Turkey to release Turkish human rights defender Osmana Kavala. After that, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the call of the ambassadors of these countries, they were reminded of the need to observe the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Following this, Erdogan said that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare ambassadors of 10 countries persona non grata who called for the release of human rights defender Kavala. Osman Kavala is a well-known Turkish human rights defender, founder of the cultural foundation Anadolu Kültür AŞ, which, in particular, supports projects of ethnic and religious minorities. often with an international focus, including reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue. In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala on charges of involvement in attempting to overthrow the government in the 2013 Istanbul Gezi Park protests, but On the same day, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office issued a new arrest warrant. New charges were brought against Kavala, this time for participating in a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

2021

