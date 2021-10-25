Erdogan announced the resolution of the diplomatic crisis with the ambassadors of 10 countries – Gazeta.Ru

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the diplomatic crisis with the announcement of 10 ambassadors persona non grata was resolved after the embassies’ statements about non-interference in Turkish affairs. It is reported by RIA News”…

“The ambassadors of some countries directly targeted our sovereignty. Such a statement is a great insult to our judges and lawyers. The Turkish court is independent and does not accept any orders. Therefore, it is our duty to respond to such an insult. We do not intend to create a crisis, but we want to protect the rights, interests and pride of our country. And today the situation has turned back with the statements of the embassy, ​​”Erdogan stressed.

He noted that he expects further caution of the ambassadors in their statements about Turkey.

Earlier Erdogan instructed Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country to declare ten foreign ambassadors persona non grata. These included diplomats from the USA, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

The order to declare the ambassadors persona non grata was their collective letter calling for the release of Turkish human rights activist Osman Kavala.