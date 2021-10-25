Erdogan says he considers new statement of ambassadors of 10 countries as “step back” – International panorama

ANKARA, October 25. / TASS /. Turkey regards the statement made on Monday by ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States and Canada, that they intend to respect the laws of the republic, as a retreat. This was stated on Monday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a press conference in Ankara following a cabinet meeting.

“Justice in Turkey will not listen to anyone’s orders. The statements of the group of ambassadors were directed directly against our country and our sovereignty. No one can stay in Turkey if this person does not show respect for our country. Their new statement shows that they took a step back. Now they will be more careful in their statements, “the Turkish leader said.

According to Erdogan, Turkey “never takes any action without a reason.” “Either you accept the greatness of this state, or you will continue to fight in the pit of arrogance and hatred until you suffocate,” he added.

Erdogan’s statements

On October 21, Erdogan criticized the ambassadors of the United States, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand, saying they were interfering in the country’s judicial affairs. As the Anatolian news agency reported on the same day, they were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the publication of a joint statement regarding the trial of human rights activist Osman Kavala.

On Saturday, the President of Turkey said that he had instructed the Foreign Ministry of the republic to declare ambassadors of 10 countries, who made a statement regarding the process over Kavala, persona non grata.

Kavala, accused by the Turkish authorities of involvement in the attempted coup d’état, was detained on October 18, 2017 at the Istanbul airport. On November 1 of the same year, the court ruled to arrest him for attempting to change the constitutional order and remove the current government. The Turkish authorities also considered Kavala involved in the protests that took place in 2013.

In February 2020, a court in Istanbul decided to acquit and release the activist, but later that day, the prosecutor’s office again authorized his detention.