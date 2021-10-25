EU allocated € 600 million to Ukraine :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Evgeny Kotenko / ZUMA / TASS



The European Commission has allocated € 600 million to Ukraine within the framework of macro-financial assistance (MFP) – this is the second and last tranche under the current program, the first for the same amount was provided in December 2020. The message of the press service was published on the website of the European Commission.

After this tranche, the amount of loans provided to Ukraine within the framework of numerous macro-financial assistance programs reached € 4.4 billion, they noted in Brussels.

“This payment is part of a € 3 billion IMF emergency package for ten Expansion and Neighborhood Partners to help limit the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program is a concrete demonstration of EU solidarity with its partners, aimed at helping to combat the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, ”the statement said.

“We are supporting Ukraine within the framework of the EU macro-financial assistance program in the amount of € 1.2 billion. The second tranche of € 600 million allocated today is a clear sign of EU support for Ukraine’s reform program. Ukraine has made significant efforts to meet the conditions of the GIF, and has also made satisfactory progress in working with the International Monetary Fund. By providing financial and technical support, the EU contributes to improving the living standards of the Ukrainian people; by providing strong political support, we are strengthening the integration of Ukraine into the European Union, ”said the vice-chairman of the EC Valdis Dombrovskis.

The material is supplemented