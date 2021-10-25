European Investor Initiated ICC Arbitration Against Binance Claiming $ 140 Million | Blockchain24

According to The Block, a European investor entered an international arbitration process against Binance through the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). According to a source familiar with the situation, the investor is seeking compensation in the amount of more than $ 140 million, claiming that his funds were unfairly liquidated by the exchange in November 2020.

The claim is addressed to more than 45 organizations around the world that are allegedly affiliated with Binance, as the exchange does not disclose its headquarters (initially considering it an archaic concept, and then recently admitted that it should have it). After several months of negotiations, proceedings began in Switzerland.

The claim concerns Binance’s automated liquidation system. The investor claims that the exchange forced him to sell a large amount of a particular coin against his own interests. The investor also claims that Binance had a conflict of interest at the time of liquidation.

The ICC Arbitration Rules are used throughout the world to deal with cross-border disputes. In arbitration proceedings, each party selects one arbitrator and a third independent arbitrator is appointed in place. Thus, instead of a lawsuit that goes to a judge and jury, it goes to three arbitrators.

Binance is also facing another potential lawsuit from its own users.

An Italian law firm and a Swiss blockchain alliance have filed a class action lawsuit against Binance, which seeks to seek compensation for damages and losses incurred by a group of futures traders from Italy and other countries who were unable to access the trading platform for several hours on February 8. the day that Tesla announced a $ 1.5 billion purchase of bitcoins.

Then, after the May rally, a group of six investors raised $ 5 million to file a lawsuit on the exchange over the May 19 glitch when the price of bitcoin plummeted. They claim to have lost over $ 20 million together. Almost 1,000 people have joined the potential lawsuit since they announced their intention to file a lawsuit on the exchange.