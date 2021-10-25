“Everything was so quiet with us …” After the explosion in the Ryazan region

In the Ryazan region, on October 25, mourning was announced for the victims of an explosion at a local plant in a workshop for the production of household explosives. 16 employees of the plant died on the spot, another died from numerous burns in the hospital.

A fairly well-groomed asphalt road on one of the main streets of the village of Lesnoy, Shilovsky District, Ryazan Region, ends abruptly halfway to the Elastic synthetic fiber plant. Further, the territory under the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy manager of the plant begins – the enterprise is in the process of bankruptcy. There are two kilometers ahead of a mixture of soil and old asphalt. On the day of the tragedy, the journalists covered this path to the plant on foot: the cordon did not allow cars to pass, and they were allowed to film only on mobile phones.





The explosion and the ensuing fire on the morning of October 22 occurred on the private territory of the Razryad organization, which deals with industrial explosives, in a gunpowder workshop. The moment of the explosion hit the dash cam of a car heading to the factory. On this recording, published by the telegram channel Mash, a column of smoke soared into the sky above the workshop, when the words “You cannot find a better country” of Zhanna Aguzarova’s song “Wonderful Country” – the soundtrack to the perestroika film “Assa”, were heard in the car.

In Soviet times, the plant produced ammunition. For security reasons and because of the secrecy of production, the workshops were located at a distance from each other, in the depths of the forest. Since that time, there was a fire station near the explosive production. It operates to this day: its units were the first to arrive at the scene of the explosion. And the explosion here at Elastic is far from the first. By a tragic coincidence, the mother of the only woman who died in the explosion herself became a victim of an industrial explosion in the eighties, the regional administration told Radio Liberty.

And almost exactly a year ago, on October 7, 2020, here, in the Ryazan region, a hundred kilometers south of the regional center, an ammunition depot exploded. The fire spread to the nearest villages. More than 1,500 people had to be evacuated. Some of them have lost their homes.

Tragedy touched everyone

“Why are you here?” – the employees of the plant clarify with the correspondents of Radio Liberty at the main gate to the enterprise. Then they quickly hide behind the gates, closing them tightly. The main forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and more than 150 employees of the department worked here, by the morning of the day following the tragedy, completed the extinguishing and dismantling of the debris of the workshop and left the territory of the plant, removing the cordon. By this time, investigators and criminologists were already actively working at the scene of the explosion.





A purple nine with local numbers drove up to the plant. An elderly woman of about 60 came out of her, trying to talk about something with the employees of the plant through the bars on the gates. In the explosion, she says, her old friend, 37-year-old machine operator for the preparation of the mixture, Papazyan, died: “I remember him from this age” – a resident of Lesnoye shows her hand at knee level. The camera of the Radio Liberty film crew embarrassed her: she returned to the car, which rushed towards the village.

Lesnoy is a very small village, about seven thousand inhabitants. About half of the respondents from Radio Liberty used to work for Elastika, while others in one way or another were familiar with one of the victims. Most asks not to mention their names.





“In the morning I heard fire trucks with a siren,” – recalls the tragic Friday, a local resident. Almost all his life, up to retirement, he worked at the entrance of the plant, but at first he did not attach any importance to what was happening: “I think it must be burning somewhere.

Valentina was told about the incident by phone by her sister: “She says they brought Andrey Voevodin to the hospital. His wife and I worked together. it was so quiet here with us. If we were so worried, then what is going on with our relatives ?! ” The neighbors are so far tactfully trying not to communicate with their relatives, not to bother with calls: “They have no time for us now. Then we will support you when we meet, we will hug you,” says Valentina.

“It’s impossible to get used to it and come to terms with it.”

There have been tragic incidents, there have been explosions with a large number of victims

The building of the local school housed the operational headquarters to provide assistance to the relatives of the victims. Most of the school left the school in tears and exhausted after being interrogated by the investigators, submitting biomaterials for genetic examination and identification of the victims of the explosion, talking with the district administration. The local authorities took upon themselves all the costs of the funeral, the conversation about which was difficult for the relatives of the victims. All this time, employees of the Emergency Psychological Aid Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Serbian Institute worked with them individually.





Lidia Timofeeva, Deputy Director of the Emergency Psychological Aid Center of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia, says: “Specialists are close to the person, helping him to overcome the situations with which the relatives of the victims are inevitably forced to deal now: these are paperwork and the passage of investigative procedures. pending [похорон] very hard for relatives. “

An emergency situation has been in effect in the village since October 22. Rostekhnadzor had complaints about the explosives manufacturer Razryad before, say the district administration. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on violation of security requirements. Regional authorities have promised to pay the families of the victims one million rubles each. The social issue in this tragedy is now the main one for officials, says Vladimir Lukantsov, head of the Shilovsky district administration:





“The village of Lesnoy was originally created near the Elastic plant, an ammunition plant. All the people who live and work here are somehow connected with the production of ammunition and know what it is, how it happens. There have been tragic incidents, there have been explosions with a large number of victims. Of course, it is impossible to get used to it and come to terms with it. Therefore, for such a small village, where everyone knows each other, where people are already in the second, even the third generation, work in a production related to explosives, it is a great tragedy. That is why for us now the main task is to surround people with attention and, as far as possible, to mitigate the pain of this bereavement for everyone, “the head of the district administration said.





The preliminary cause of the explosion in the workshop is a short circuit in the conveyor belt for the shipment of gunpowder. It led to a fire and almost instant detonation, a source from the TASS agency reported. The version correlates with the Shot telegram channel published a video of the explosion on the conveyor belt.

The funeral of the victims of the tragedy will be held this week. In the only cafe in the village, all the wedding decorations were taken out of the hall (previously the institution was rented for a joyful event) – these were artificial white flowers. Now the cafe has been closed for “special service” – the funeral memorial ritual, for which they are preparing here, will affect every resident of the village of Lesnoy.