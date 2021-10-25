Experts told why Bitcoin fell and who “benefited” from it

A failure in the Binance US cryptoexchange system last week allowed the lucky one to buy Bitcoin at a ridiculous price of $ 11,100. the peak of the fall, the rate collapsed to $ 8200). Experts interviewed by RBC-Crypto told how this could have happened and gave recommendations to investors wishing to try their luck.

How to prepare

The interlocutors of the publication told about several cases of enrichment in a matter of seconds. The most famous facts took place in 2020 and 2017. (the collapse of the bitcoin paired with USDS to $ 101 from $ 8,800 on the Binance DEX platform and the drop in Ethereum to $ 0.1 from more than $ 319 on Coinbase Pro, respectively).

Experts note that it will not be possible to turn the discussed transaction just like that due to lack of time (it is physically impossible to fill in the data and give the command to conduct a transaction in 1-2 seconds).

Nevertheless, you can turn the deal. The lucky man who got rich on October 21 explained that he managed to do this due to the advance placement of a limit order to buy 1 BTC for $ 11,100. The stock bot was able to “capture” and process the offer in just one instant. Immediately after that, the investor sold the cue ball at the current rate of $ 63,000, thereby earning $ 52,000 in a matter of seconds.

Analysts note that the probability that such a scheme will work is 1 chance in 1,000,000,000. Moreover, the exchanges prescribe such a scenario in contracts and promptly withdraw the illegally obtained profit from the purses of the “minions of fate”, as in the case of cancellation and erasure from history of 12 minutes of trading activity on the Poloniex crypto platform in February this year. The stated reason for this action is “an error in order execution”.

Instead of a resume

In order to become a millionaire in a matter of seconds, you will need not only to guess the trading pair, choose the right exchange, wait for the failure time and get an extremely fast bot, but also instantly sell the asset bought at a reduced price, and then quickly “dump” from the exchange, to which such a miracle happened.

