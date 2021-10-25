Facebook denies accusations of restricting users’ freedoms

New revelations

American and European media created The Facebook Papers project. 17 news organizations from the United States immediately published investigations based on internal documents that they received from a Facebook informant, a former employee of the company Frances Haugen.

In the afternoon of October 25, European publications also began to appear with the materials.

They all got access to the same set of documents that Haugen was able to copy while working at Facebook.

Among the American publications, investigations have been published on the problems that Haugen has already discussed. It’s about algorithms and ignoring the spectrum of problems within the social network. For example, a newspaper The New York Times described how the company, with its algorithms, led to incitement of religious hatred in India.

The Washington Post wrote that Zuckerberg chose the company’s financial success instead of improving user security. also in WP separately talked about how Facebook employees were worried about the role of the social network in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Then supporters of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, burst into the building at the time of the counting of votes in the election of the head of the United States. Social network workers believe that Facebook has not done enough to prevent such a development of events.

Newspaper Financial Times published material based on Haugen’s data, pointing out that Facebook executives interfered with the social network to give politicians privilege when posting. Thus, they violated the rules of their own platform.

I wrote about this earlier and WSJ… The publication noted that inside Facebook and Instagram there is a multimillion-dollar group of VIP-users from politicians, activists and celebrities who are not subject to the company’s standard content moderation rules.

V Politico also reflects the thoughts of employees about how they do not like what is happening in the company. In their opinion, Facebook is completely wrong to react to the actions of its users.

They are sure that the social network almost does not interfere with the spread of fakes. For example, posts that the US presidential elections in 2020 were rigged in favor of Joe Biden, the current head of state. This point of view is shared by his rival in that presidential race, Republican Donald Trump.

TV channel CNN published an article that Facebook knows about cases of human trafficking through the social network, but does not moderate such publications.

V NBC News talked about how Facebook algorithms promote messages from radical communities. Employees of the social network itself recorded similar problems around the world, assures Reuters…

Founder attack

The launch of The Facebook Papers project is a continuation of a full-scale attack on the social network and, first of all, its head, Mark Zuckerberg. The beginning was the appearance of a series of articles about Facebook secrets in The Wall Street Journal from an anonymous source.

The most popular was the WSJ report that Facebook was conducting an internal investigation, which indicated that Instagram could negatively affect young users. Later anonymous source uncovered his name in an interview with the program “60 Minutes” on the American television channel CBS.

It was then that Haugen first personally told how she was indignant at the actions of the employer. She also criticized the social network for always putting profit first, without thinking about the safety of users. The manager criticized Zuckerberg and stated about his negative impact on the company.

After the interview, she spoke in the US Senate, where she again testified against Zuckerberg.

Haugen is confident that the billionaire has absolute power. “Mark plays a unique role in the tech industry. There are no such powerful companies that are under such unilateral control, “- said the manager in the Senate. And she suggested a way to reduce Zuckerberg’s influence.

She welcomed the strengthening of ties between social networks and the authorities, that is, the gradual strengthening of the role of the United States and other countries in the activities of Internet services and their leadership.

The manager argued that there is currently no transparency in the actions of the same Facebook. Haugen believes that Washington’s control over the social network is right to combat disinformation and adjust algorithms. In her opinion, this will improve user safety. Whistleblower critics believe her initiatives will allow the authorities to have more influence over how the company’s services work and show.

For example, the Internet safety law under consideration in the UK is one initiative that is close to the whistleblower’s position. On October 25, the day a dozen articles in The Facebook Papers were published, she spoke at the British Parliament.

Facebook denies all accusations against the company.

“Of course, we do business and make a profit, but the assumption that we do this at the cost of the safety or well-being of people is against our commercial interests,” a company spokesman said in an interview with CNBC.

He added that the company’s management “invested $ 13 billion and hired more than 40 thousand employees with the sole purpose of ensuring the safety of people who use Facebook.”

From all fronts

The information attack on Facebook through the media coincided with extremely serious technical problems with the company’s services. Shortly after the CBS interview with Haugen, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram’s photo service were simultaneously experiencing massive disruptions around the world.

Problems with access to the platforms continued at about seven o’clock on the evening of October 4. It was only towards nightfall that they began to gradually resume work.

Zuckerberg personally apologized for the problems, but also did not describe in detail what caused the massive failure.

This resulted in the emergence many theories. Various versions were named. For example, that it is the result of the actions of an employee or a group of employees.

According to one of the unofficial versions, error or hacking is out of the question, and “routing records have been removed from all DNS servers in a highly reputable place,” that is, by the US military.

The authors of this version believe that in this way Zuckerberg was shown the strength possessed by the opponents of the billionaire. According to them, we are talking about the struggle of states with Internet companies for influence in services that are used by hundreds of millions of people. And Facebook is the main internet corporation in the United States.