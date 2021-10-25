Facebook Whistleblower Talks About Timely Cryptocurrency Purchase

Former Facebook employee Francis Hogen, who became an informant, said in an interview with The New York Times that investing in cryptocurrency allows her not to worry about her financial situation.

The former product manager of the company previously revealed the specifics of how Facebook’s algorithms work. According to Haugen, they provoke the spread of misinformation and hate speech that drive user engagement and profit from corporate-owned social media.

Until May 2021, Haugen worked for a civil disinformation group on Facebook. Before leaving, she secretly copied tens of thousands of pages of internal company research, which she gave to reporters, members of the US Senate Consumer Protection Committee and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on these documents, The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles that the company turned a blind eye to the distribution of content that is harmful to children and adolescents.

When asked about the current financial situation, a Puerto Rican-based informant said:

“Everything is fine for the foreseeable future because I invested in cryptocurrencies on time.”

Haugen did not disclose the value or quantity of the digital assets she owns. She added that she also received financial aid from non-profit organizations supported by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. The funds were used only for travel-related expenses, she said.

The whistleblower added that moving to Puerto Rico helped her join the “crypto-friends” who enjoy tax breaks.

Recall that one of the most famous informants, a former employee NSA USA and CIA Edward Snowden, said that he first thought about buying bitcoin in March 2020 – in the midst of a fall in the price of an asset.

In December, he confirmed the correctness of his forecast – the digital gold rate during this period increased from $ 5,000 to $ 19,900.

