Famous actors who tarnished their name by filming second-rate films

American news portal Vox regularly analyzes actor ratings. From year to year, the Internet publication compiles a list of actors who are more likely to appear in bad films. It is based on reviews from film critics.

After several successful films, these actors had the opportunity to meticulously choose their next projects. But on their account there were so many blunders that today their names in the credits are associated with frankly second-rate cinema.

proposes to pay attention to the actors who should have long ago interrupted a series of low-quality projects.

Moreover, they have colleagues who can definitely give advice on how to choose roles. Here they are:

The first three of the Vox portal this time completely coincided with the anti-rating of the authors of KinoBugle.ru.

10. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is a unique case. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, his name was associated with good comedies such as Lucky Gilmore (1996), Big Daddy (1999), Anger Management (2003), 50 First Kisses. He is still filming a lot, but the last 10 years his films do not pull on memorable ones. These are hastily cut forgeries, instantly fading from memory.

And the uniqueness of Sandler is that his films bring the actor and the studios a lot of money. Since 2014, Adam Sandler and his company Happy Madison have released six films for Netflix for $ 250 million. Platform users have spent 2 billion on them in five years! hours. In early 2020, an agreement was reached with the streamer to release four more films. The amount of the contract was not officially disclosed, but insiders report that it is also $ 250 million.

Surprisingly, knowing that the films with Sandler are definitely not masterpieces, and are unlikely to make you roll with laughter, the audience still treats him favorably.

9. Demi Moore

A couple of decades ago, for the sake of the film “Striptease” (1996), Demi Moore decided on plastic surgery and worked hard in fitness, but the game was not worth the candle. As a result, the painting was awarded six statuettes of the Golden Raspberry anti-award.

However, after this, things went uphill for Moore thanks to the lead role in the movie “Soldier Jane” (1997), but the good reputation of the 1980s and 1990s was never restored.

The ratings of films of the last decade with the participation of Demi Moore on the world film portals do not exceed 5 points.

8. Lindsay Lohan

Thanks to the film I Know Who Killed Me (2007), critics questioned whether Lindsay Lohan could be called a real actress. The producers also doubt this, who no longer invite Lohan to successful films – she continues to be content with second-rate cinema.

The rating of films of the last decade with the participation of Lindsay Lohan is interrupted from 3 to 4: “Liz and Dick” (2012), “Scary Movie 5” (2013), “Obscene Comedy” (2013), “Among the Shadows” (2019).

7. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy’s problems began in the second half of the 2000s. At some point, it became too much. Literally. The actor has some kind of pathological passion to play several characters at once in his films. Maybe he saves so much on actors’ fees, or maybe he thinks that he is good at it. One way or another, but this particular trick did not work on the viewer.

In the beginning, in 2007, came out the terrible “Tricks of Norbit”, which at the very least paid off. The following year saw the light of the day “Meet Dave”, where Murphy played a robot alien and the “fixies” serving him.

And then the leapfrog began with the already finished film A Thousand Words, which instead of being released in 2009 was sent for reshoots and released only in 2012. Both “Meet Dave” and “A Thousand Words” were huge flops at the box office, receiving extremely negative reviews.

It became clear to the producers that the name Eddie Murphy did not attract viewers and they stopped calling him in normal projects.

The attempt to revive the “Beverly Hills Cop” did not lead to success, but it seems the project still exists.

In 2019, Netflix released the mediocre film My Name Is Dolemite, which for some reason gained recognition at home. Now “Trip to America 2” is being prepared for release – 33 years after the original was released. The picture will be released on streaming Amazon Prime. Perhaps streaming services are the next chance for Eddie Murphy?

6. Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl started out as a model, but quickly and successfully retrained as an actress. From the early 1990s to 2005, she earned herself the role of a beautiful teenage girl. And then she found herself capable of more when she was cast as Izzy Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy.

In the series, she spent six seasons, while simultaneously acting in quite successful romantic comedies: “A Little Pregnant” (2007), “27 Weddings” (2008), “The Naked Truth” (2009), “Killers” (2010).

Realizing that she needed to move on, and that everything is going very well with big cinema, the actress left Grey’s Anatomy and set out on her own. But it turned out that she was not a swimmer.

In 2014, in an interview, Katherine Heigl said that she became a hostage to her image.

“I love romantic comedies, there is nothing wrong with them. But perhaps I overwhelmed my audience with them. I should have made a superhero movie or a psychological thriller. “

Despite the understanding of the situation, the real state of affairs has not changed. Since then, the mediocre comedy thriller North of Hell (2014) has been released with her, and something like a thriller – Obsession (2017). The rest is again drama and romance: Jackie and Ryan (2014), Jenny’s Wedding (2015), Doubt (2017). All of these projects are “below average” and can only merit attention if there is nothing else to choose from.

Another attempt to change the genre is planned for 2021 – the thriller The Girl Who Was Afraid of Rain. If she turns out to be not too successful, maybe it makes sense to return to Grey’s Anatomy – the series, unlike the actress, has been successfully filmed all this time.

5. Tara Reed

From the age of six, the sweet little girl Tara began to appear in advertising for everything that was possible. More than 100 commercials have been released with her participation. Growing up, she made her full-length debut with a small role in The Big Lebowski (1998). The famous Tara Reed woke up after the release of the cult comedy American Pie (1999). She also starred in the second part, but refused the trick-quel, since by that time she had already received offers one after another.

The next ten years were for her a lightning rise and an equally rapid fall. The test of fame was hard for the actress, who, after the very first successes, acquired a lot of bad habits and addictions. But even this was not the cause of the collapse.

In 2004, Reed underwent breast augmentation and abdominal liposuction. Both procedures were unsuccessful. The implants did not take root, and the abdomen became loose. In 2006, the actress was forced to undergo corrective surgery, but time was lost. The sad irony is that before the first surgical interventions, she was only a little dissatisfied with her appearance.

At one point, from a bright film star Tara Reed turned into a loser, who was no longer interested in the studio at all.

Having pushed around on various television projects (including the reality show “Big Brother”), the actress joined the Shark Tornado franchise – delusional, absurd and cheap Sci – Fi. Now Tara Reed does not have any prospects of returning to big cinema.

4. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis, perhaps, himself did not notice how he began to appear in the frank category “B”. Until the 2010s, he had no pronounced failures at all. It would seem that everything is going towards a well-deserved and honorable pension.

But then an unpleasant situation happened with “The Expendables 3” (2014). For four shooting days, Willis was supposed to receive $ 3 million, but unexpectedly asked for $ 1 million more. The producers did not tolerate this and refused the services of a “die hard”. The creator of the franchise, Sylvester Stallone, was so unhappy with the situation that he brought it to the public field.

“Greed and laziness … A reliable way to end a career”,

– commented then Stallone.

Willis, it seems, was not upset at all and, apparently, without looking, agreed to participate in very dubious projects. Prince (2014), Anger (2015), Salvation (2015). The rating of these films on both Kinopoisk and IMDB is less than 5 points.

Bruce Willis’ subsequent works were also not of highly artistic value, although some worthy ones appeared among them: Death Wish (2017), Motherless Brooklyn (2019). But how many people have watched them, knowing that their idol is “not the same” for many years?

3. Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner is only 28 years old – the age when a career should be hard to gain momentum. But apparently, for him the best years in the film business are already behind him. Appearing from the age of nine in American sitcoms, he took part in the voice acting of animation projects. At the age of 13, he attracted attention for his role as Sharkboy in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava (2005). A few years later he became a werewolf Jacob in all parts of “Twilight”.

It would seem that a young, muscular, charismatic, popular and recognizable actor should interest the producers and “shoot” with new vivid images. But that did not happen.

After the vampire saga, Lautner starred in the critically-smashed films Tracers (2015), The Ridiculous Six (2015) and Ride the Wave (2016). These were his last big screen appearances. He also had small roles in the series Scream Queens (2015-2016) and Kuku (2012- …), and disappeared.

For two years now, only journalists who write articles about actors who have profited their careers have remembered him.

2. Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider is the eternal hero of the second role, nevertheless, he is considered a popular actor. Until the mid-2000s, good projects came out with his participation. In some he even played the main role: “Man on Call” (1999), “Animal” (2001), “Chick” (2002). The last of this list can be called hilariously funny.

And then something went wrong. The actor began to appear not only in second-rate, even in third-rate films, taking, it seems, for everything. This is a grindhouse, and stupid so-called comedies, and cheap cartoons.

As the best friend of Adam Sandler, Schneider regularly and now appears in his films in passing roles. In fact, only this now keeps him afloat and does not allow his name to be forgotten.

1. Nicolas Cage

Despite the fact that Nicolas Cage is the nephew of the famous Francis Ford Coppola, he earned a name for himself. A lot of acting and taking on diverse roles, he even received an Oscar for Best Actor in the drama “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995). Cage became a laureate of the award in 1996, and in the same year the legendary “Rock” was released with his participation.

For the next 15 years, the name of Nicolas Cage in the credits testified that the film, at least, deserves attention. In general, projects of this time were obtained with varying success, but there were no outright failures. It seemed that the actor can cope with everything and perfectly selects roles for himself, remaining a star of the “A” category.

But in the 2010s, something broke in this system. More and more films per year began to appear in the asset of Nicolas Cage. In the period 2017-2019, 18 came out with his participation! projects. Of course, with such a conveyor, quality does not even come up. In this barrel of ointment, it is possible to single out only an unusual film about revenge – “Mandy”. And the most successful at this time were the animation projects: “Spider-Man: Into the Universes”, where Cage voiced a small part of Spider-Man Noir, and the fresh “The Croods: Housewarming”. But, in all honesty, we have to admit that these cartoons would have coped without Cage.

There are no promising projects that can revive the career of a once popular actor on the horizon. Perhaps, with his experience, it would be most correct to take a pause (in the current situation, it certainly will not harm). And try to find something really worthy of an actor of this level.