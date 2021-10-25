First US Bitcoin ETF Provider Requests Exemption From Trading Limits

ProShares, which launched the Bitcoin futures ETF (BITO), has filed an application with CME to remove restrictions on the maximum allowed volume of contracts for purchase. This was stated by the CEO of the company Michael Sapir in an interview with Barrons.

The top manager also announced his intention to request permission for BITO to invest in other types of derivative contracts – contracts with “long” maturity, swaps or structured notes.

According to the BITO prospectus, the management company “after consulting the employees SEC»Will be able to invest in other products that correlate with the price of digital gold. Examples include Riot Blockchain and MicroStrategy shares. Purchases of instruments based on other cryptocurrencies are not excluded.

The interest in the first bitcoin-ETF was so great that its provider had to switch to buying “distant” futures. This increases the tracking error.…

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted the possibility of ProShares to use swaps. With the removal of trade restrictions, the firm will be able to support further growth AUM…

NOTABLE: Barron’s article confirms what I’ve been hearing too, that ProShares is filing to be exempt from CME position limits AND they can use swaps if need-be. Both would obv be huge help to maintain exposure if $ BITO keeps getting bigger. pic.twitter.com/Fwu2Lntotb – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 23, 2021

CME limits the number of contracts with the nearest expiration to 2000 (from November the limit will increase to 4000). The total number of such derivatives is limited to 5,000.

As of October 22, BITO had 1,679 October and 2,133 November contracts with a total value of $ 1.17 billion. In other words, ProShares used 76% of the total limit.

As a reminder, on October 22, Valkyrie Investments’ Bitcoin futures ETF started trading on the Nasdaq. On October 25, a similar product from VanEck will debut.

