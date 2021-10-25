Forecasts and comments. Rates are going up

Trading results 22.10

Moscow Exchange Index: 4196.96 p. (-0.51%)

RTS Index: 1877.99 points (+ 0.53%)

The main thing

Russian indices closed last week with multidirectional dynamics. The dollar RTS grew due to the weakening of the ruble, while the Moscow Exchange index declined, dropping below 4200 p. Trading turnover was again relatively modest (87 billion rubles): it is too early to say that there is a large-scale sale in our market.

The main event of the last week for the Russian market was the decision of the RF Central Bank on Friday. The Bank of Russia unexpectedly raised the rate immediately by 75 bp, while the consensus was reduced to a step of 50 bp. Moreover, the regulator’s comments were rather harsh due to high inflationary expectations. The chances of raising the key rate at the December meeting increased by at least another 50 bp.

The level of expectations on the average value of the key rate in 2022 was also raised, to 7.3–8.3%. Back in July, the Central Bank predicted that the average rate would be 6-7%.

For a long time, the markets did not show a pronounced reaction to the decisions of the Bank of Russia, but now, after the publication of the Central Bank’s release, a negative reaction was noted both in Russian bonds and in shares, and the USD / RUB pair even dropped below 70 at the moment. waited for softer decisions of the regulator.

OFZ index (RGBI) fell 0.8% on Friday, falling to the lowest levels since March 2020, and it may not be the limit yet. Ruble bonds with medium maturities are particularly affected. The yield on 5-year bonds jumped to 7.8%. The weakness in the bond market is likely to persist for a while. But soon, as the long-awaited peak in inflation passes, buying bonds will become a very interesting medium-term idea.



Russian ruble – naturally, the beneficiary of high rates. The USD / RUB rate reached the round mark of 70. By the end of Friday, it rebounded slightly, but there are no reasons for the formation of devaluation trends. On the contrary, given the continued growth in oil prices (Brent today is about $ 86), there are high chances for quotes to drop below 70. If we rely on important technical boundaries, then from below, intermediate support could be the level of 69.6 and the region of 68-68.5.



According to the Moscow Exchange index the medium-term picture is still growing, but the correction phase may not be completed yet. The nearest support area is in the area of ​​4145-4170 p. Descent to these marks is quite acceptable.

The growth factor in ruble rates is an obvious negative for stocks. The relationship is simple: bonds are becoming more attractive in the eyes of investors, given their higher yields to maturity and lower risks. So, conservative dividend stories, such as Unipro or MTS shares, are unlikely to show a steady rise in the very near future.

Among individual sectors, banks may look slightly better than the market. For some of them, the growth of rates is even somewhat positive in terms of its impact on financial results. And among exporters, oil papers may trade the most strongly against the background of high Brent prices. Positive mid-term outlook for Lukoil, Rosneft, Tatneft. Due to the strong ruble in the short term, preferred shares of Surgutneftegaz are outsiders.

In the US market on Friday, the indices declined after seven straight sessions of growth. At the moment, the S&P 500 rewrote all-time highs for the 67th time this year, but went into the red by the close. In the area of ​​4545–4560 p. There is an area of ​​technical resistance.

In the United States, the development of a correction is possible, which is also facilitated by Friday’s comments of the head of the Fed about what has come to curtail QE… Now, he said, high inflation is likely to continue next year, although eventually it will decline to the 2% target. “We don’t know how long it will take to bring inflation down,” Powell said, adding that the risk now is persistently high inflation for a long time. There is a change in rhetoric. Now Powell himself has stopped saying that inflation is a short-term phenomenon.

If the observed trends continue, in my opinion, market forecasts for the timing of the start of the increase in interest rates by the Fed will continue to shift to an earlier period. If just two months ago the consensus boiled down to a rate hike in 2023, now many are expecting the start of tightening already in mid-2022. All this, of course, is a negative factor for the US stock market, reducing confidence in the sustainability of the growing trend in the S&P 500. As I noted earlier, the rise of the American index to the highs is a reason for temporary fixation of long positions.

In focus

• After the recent surge in volatility and speculative activity in the third echelon of the electric power industry, the wave of amplitude movements continued. But now it covers a wide range of instruments across all sectors. For example, back on Thursday promotions Abrau-Durso for no corporate reason soared 31%, and fell 21% on Friday.

Stocks are down 36% from recent highs Rosseti Siberia… At the same time, as there was no news in favor of growth, so there is no news to justify the decline. The parent company of Rosseti, in the light of such activity in the shares of its subsidiaries, even applied to the Central Bank and the Moscow Exchange in order to check such movements for the fact of manipulation.

Another example of strong moves is stocks Dagestanenergosbytwhich sank 12% on Friday. But it is not the fact of the fall that is interesting, but at what high turnovers for these securities the decline took place – 474 million rubles. The entire capitalization of the company is 1.75 billion rubles. That is, they traded by 27% of the capitalization in a day. For example, in Sberbank on Friday, the turnover amounted to 1.2% of capitalization. Such movements in the third echelon are largely speculative, and this should be taken into account.

• Last week took place IPO Renaissance insurance… The placement took place at the lower end of the IPO price range – 120 rubles. The trading turnover on the first day amounted to 581 million rubles, on the second – 344 million. That is, in general, the liquidity of trading is still quite high. On Friday, the session ended at RUB 115, 4.1% below the IPO price.

See also: Renaissance insurance. The most important thing about the new action on the Moscow Exchange

• Today ribbon and MMK will publish operating results and key financial indicators for the third quarter of 2021. MMK will hold a meeting of the board of directors on the issue of dividends. Dividends may be slightly lower than those of recently reported NLMK and Severstal.

• Petropavlovsk will publish its quarterly production report.

• Support for American stock indices is provided by season of reports. According to FactSet, 23% of companies from the S&P 500 have already reported. Of these, 84% of issuers report exceeding the forecast for profit (EPS) and 75% for revenue. I would like to note that analysts did not lower their forecasts ahead of this reporting season, as is often the case before the end of the quarter.

• This week, among large companies, the results will be presented: Facebook (Monday), Microsoft Alphabet, Visa, Eli Lilly, AMD, General Electric (Tuesday), Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Boeing, General Motors (Wednesday), Apple Amazon, Mastercard, Merck, Starbucks (Thursday) Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Abbvie (Friday).

• Among the notable events of the week, we also highlight ECB meetingscheduled for Wednesday.

External background

External background this morning mixed… American indices remained at about the same levels after the close of our main session on Friday. Asian markets are trading in different directions today and do not show uniform dynamics. Futures on the S&P 500 index are down 0.1%, Brent oil is up 0.9% and is near the level of $ 86.3.

Taking into account the results of the previous evening trades, it can be assumed that if the current background persists, the opening on the Moscow Exchange (IMOEX) index will take place near the Friday’s closing level.

Macro statistics and expected events to date can be viewed in our calendars

