The United States made a fatal mistake in relations with Russia

Foreign Affairs named the key US mistake in relations with Russia

The United States made a fatal mistake in relations with Russia

The US leadership mistakenly believes that in the international arena it needs to focus on Beijing and hope for the decline of Moscow.

2021-10-25T16: 40

2021-10-25T16: 40

2021-10-25T17: 17

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The US leadership mistakenly believes that in the international arena it needs to focus on Beijing and hope for the decline of Moscow. Writes about this Foreign Affairs. “Washington should abandon the belief that Russia is cornered. Its leadership does not position itself in this way, on the contrary, the Kremlin sees itself as a center of power in its region and an active player on a global scale,” – note the authors Michael Kofman and Andrea Kendall-Taylor. According to analysts, Russia is no longer in line with the US establishment’s perceptions of it as weak and is turning into a “durable power.” Its economy is much stronger than it looks, and its human potential has improved markedly over the past 30 years. At the same time, military technologies have always been at a serious level, and in the nuclear field Moscow has long become Washington’s main rival. Kofman and Kendall-Taylor are also concerned about the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and China. The authors suggest that Washington increase the importance of Russia in its foreign policy, increase military spending on the confrontation. with Moscow, and also to keep this direction as a top priority for NATO.

USA

China

Moscow

Russia

2021

