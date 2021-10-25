Former girlfriend Leonardo DiCaprio talks about “torture” in Victoria’s Secret | America

LOS ANGELES, Oct 25, Federal Press. Former Victoria’s Secret “angel” Erin Heatherton, also known as the ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, told why she left the modeling business. In an interview with C13Originals, she shocked the world with a story of psychological abuse.

“It was real emotional abuse,” Heatherton recalls.

Heatherton entered the modeling business in 2010, but fled from there in 2013. By the age of 25, age-related changes began in her body. The girl began to gain weight, despite the proper diet and exercise. The old methods of weight loss have stopped working. And then hell began.

Erin was forced to starve herself, go to a nutritionist and constantly threatened to break her contract. She revealed this years later, because she is afraid that young girls are still being tortured in this way.

But lately, Victoria’s Secret has become a more tolerant brand. FederalPress wrote that they are recruiting body positive women, transgender people and other minorities.

Photo: face to face / Instagram / globallookpress.com, Bryan Smith / ZUMAPRESS.com / globallookpress.com