Former Prime Minister of Moldova Kiku explained the country’s debts to Russia for gas | News | News

Former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu explained how Moldovagaz owes Russian Gazprom. For the period from 2011 to 2015, Kiku presented the calculations and explained how the debt of more than $ 400 million appeared. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“The debt is 444.1 million dollars (excluding penalties) formed as follows: $ 39.3 million (8.8%) – 2006-2007, $ 394.1 million (88.7%) – 2011-2015, $ 10 , 7 million (2.4%) – September 2021, “Kiku wrote.

So he concluded that $ 394.1 million of debt accumulated as debt in 2011-2015. Between 2016 and August 2021, “not a single cent of debt was accumulated.”

“During the period when the current leaders of the state were in the government. Maybe that’s why the Russians are asking them to pay off the debt right now? ” – the post ends with a rhetorical question of the former Prime Minister of Moldova.

Earlier, on October 23, the Russian State Duma expressed bewilderment as to why Moldova could not agree with Gazprom on further fuel supplies, since the offered gas is the cheapest for the republic. Igor Ananskikh, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, spoke about this.

Also on this day, the official representative of Gazprom, Sergei Kupriyanov, announced the possibility of stopping gas supplies to Moldova. This can be avoided if the country fully repays the debt and signs a new contract on December 1.

On the same day, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus, said that Moldova had asked Ukraine to provide 15 million cubic meters. m of gas.

The day before, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, said that the extinguished Eternal Flame in Chisinau was an attempt by Moldova to put pressure on Russia to obtain cheap gas. According to him, the Moldovan authorities extinguished the fire at the memorial, explaining this by “saving gas.”

Russian-Moldovan gas negotiations with the participation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak took place over two days and ended on Friday, October 22, without results. The Russian side offered a 25% discount. The condition for receiving it was a promise to Moldova within three years to return the debt accumulated over previous years – about $ 700 million. Chisinau, referring to the lack of necessary funds, insisted on reducing the price by 50%.

A state of emergency has been declared in Moldova for a period of 30 days, from October 22 to November 20, due to the crisis in the energy sector. 55 out of 101 deputies from the ruling Action and Solidarity party voted for this decision.