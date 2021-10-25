Former Prime Minister of Moldova spoke about the structure of the debt for gas to Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Former Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu said that most of Moldova’s debt for gas to Gazprom ($ 394 million) was accumulated from 2011 to 2015. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel…

According to him, the debt is $ 444.1 million. At the same time, not a cent of debt was accumulated in the period from 2016 to August 2021. $ 39.3 million of debt was formed in 2006-2007, another $ 10.7 – in September 2021.

Earlier, Gazprom’s representative Sergey Kupriyanov statedthat in the situation with gas supplies to Moldova there is no policy, the company cannot operate at a loss. The representative of the company stressed that Moldova “itself provokes the crisis,” and they cannot afford to lose tax payments to the Russian budget.

Kupriyanov noted that the information that appeared about the existing intention of the Moldovan authorities to liquidate the Moldovagaz enterprise, which has debts for the supplied gas, cause misunderstanding.

The company will stop gas supplies to Moldova in case of non-payment of the debt. According to Kupriyanov, the Moldovan side owes $ 433 million, and taking into account the delay in payments, the total amount of debt is $ 709 million.