Friends stars pay tribute to the performer of the role of Gunther James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Jane Sibbett commemorated James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on Friends. The actor died on Sunday at the age of 59.
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), in whose heroine Tyler’s hero was in love, shared a video on her Instagram with Rachel’s confession of Gunter in her feelings and wrote:
“Friends won’t be the same without you. Thank you for the fun you have brought to the show and our lives. We will miss you a lot. “
Matt LeBlanc (Joe Tribiani) also posted a shot from the series with his character Tyler:
“You and I have shared so much joy, buddy. We will miss you. Rest in peace, my friend. “
Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffet) posted a photo of the actor as Gunter and wrote:
“James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being with us. “
Jane Sibbett (Carol Ullick) shared the story of how Tyler told her about his illness:
“The last time Michael and I saw each other was no more than two years ago in New York at a Friends event. He and his beautiful wife told me what he was going through, but oooh, he was overwhelmed with gratitude for every moment that was allotted to him, for the love that was given him, for the time spent with the bright fans of “Friends” in New York. And he was so kind to the audience, took endless pictures with fans, and was so funny and helpful and sweet. He DID for the beauty that the audience created with all the talent that made us love the time we spent filming Friends. He LOVED Friends. He LOVED Friends fans. He LOVED his wife and his life and he has to throw an AMAZING party in heaven for all the joy he has brought to so many people. How would you like to honor his memory? How did he make you laugh? Will you share your favorite moment with Gunter? Please?”
James Michael Tyler died yesterday in Los Angeles. He has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for a long time.