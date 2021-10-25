Friends stars pay tribute to the performer of the role of Gunther James Michael Tyler

“The last time Michael and I saw each other was no more than two years ago in New York at a Friends event. He and his beautiful wife told me what he was going through, but oooh, he was overwhelmed with gratitude for every moment that was allotted to him, for the love that was given him, for the time spent with the bright fans of “Friends” in New York. And he was so kind to the audience, took endless pictures with fans, and was so funny and helpful and sweet. He DID for the beauty that the audience created with all the talent that made us love the time we spent filming Friends. He LOVED Friends. He LOVED Friends fans. He LOVED his wife and his life and he has to throw an AMAZING party in heaven for all the joy he has brought to so many people. How would you like to honor his memory? How did he make you laugh? Will you share your favorite moment with Gunter? Please?”