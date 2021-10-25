https://ria.ru/20211025/gaz-1756085717.html

Gas prices in Europe rose at the opening of trading

Gas prices in Europe rose at the opening of trading – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Gas prices in Europe rose at the opening of trading

Gas prices in Europe started the day with a slight increase, according to data from the ICE Futures exchange. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T10: 56

2021-10-25T10: 56

2021-10-25T11: 02

economy

natural gas

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756002163_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb58faea602c7188aeaf5c20186b43e.jpg

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Gas prices in Europe started the day with a slight increase, according to data from the ICE Futures exchange. Thus, at the opening of November futures on the Dutch TTF index (the most liquid European hub) rose to $ 1,137.2 per thousand cubic meters, but by 09:28 Moscow time dropped to $ 1,116.4. This is 5.7 percent higher than the settlement price of the previous trading day ($ 1,047.6). On Friday, October 22, trading ended at just over $ 1,050 per thousand cubic meters. In recent months, the European gas market has experienced significant fluctuations. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to remain high. Experts explain this situation by several factors: the low level of occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities, limited supply from major suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, gas shortages. on the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of gas were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755728217.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/gaz-1755991934.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756002163_305-0:3036:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1c699c0f7bae30df102930d0e898c4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, natural gas