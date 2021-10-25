George Clooney, Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria to open a film school for low-income students

She will accept the first students in 2022.

In light of the talk of inclusiveness, a group of prominent industry figures open a film school in Los Angeles for low-income students. Star Trustees include George Clooney, Grant Heslow, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Avant and Eva Longoria.

The school will open next fall. A curriculum will be developed for students in accordance with California State standards and the University of California system, and lectures by industry professionals and experts will be organized. They will also have access to academic education and practical training.

“Physics is important for camera work, based on mathematics, you can build musical scores, scriptwriters must be literate, and makeup artists need to know chemistry in order to understand what materials they work with.“- said the superintendent of the Unified School District of Los Angeles.

The program also provides internships for students. It is assumed that over time, this initiative will be able to be adopted by other educational institutions of the city.

“Our goal is to better reflect the diversity of our country. This means that already high school students need to be taught how to work with cameras and editing, sound and visual effects. And also – to introduce you to the career opportunities that this industry has to offer, provide internships leading to high-paying jobs“, – said about the project Clooney.

Source: deadline.com