MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The head of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mutzenich, in an interview with the DPA, accused German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of being irresponsible because of her words about the need to demonstrate to Russia a willingness to use weapons. deterring Russia in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including in nuclear-armed airspace. Responding to it, Kramp-Karrenbauer stated the need “to make it very clear to Moscow that Western countries are ready to use such means.” that the country does not pose a threat to other states. At the same time, Moscow expressed concern about the unprecedented NATO activity near the Russian borders, where the alliance regularly conducts exercises.

