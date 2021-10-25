Germany has strengthened the protection of the border with Poland | News from Germany about Germany | DW

Germany will strengthen the protection of the German-Polish border, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, which will be published on Sunday, October 24.

Seehofer said eight additional police units have already been sent to areas bordering Poland. If necessary, the control of the border line passing through the forests will be further strengthened, the minister emphasized. He also approved the construction of a barrier fence on the border between Poland and Belarus.

As Seehofer noted, the current border control on the border with Austria will be extended for another six months, which Germany has notified Brussels about. “If the situation on the German-Polish border does not defuse, we will have to consider the possibility of introducing similar measures, coordinating them with Poland and the authorities of the federal state of Brandenburg,” Horst Seehofer said.

The wave of illegal migrants

Since August, Germany has seen an avalanche increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving from Poland. In August, at the German-Polish border, 713 people were found illegally arriving in Germany, of which 474 – through Belarus. In September, the number of illegal entries through Poland increased to 2,323 people, of which in 1903 – through Belarus.

In this regard, the federal trade union of police officers proposed to introduce temporary border control on the border with Poland.

