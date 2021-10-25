Germany has strengthened the protection of the border with Poland | News from Germany about Germany | DW

Germany will strengthen the protection of the German-Polish border, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, which will be published on Sunday, October 24.
Seehofer said eight additional police units have already been sent to areas bordering Poland. If necessary, the control of the border line passing through the forests will be further strengthened, the minister emphasized. He also approved the construction of a barrier fence on the border between Poland and Belarus.
As Seehofer noted, the current border control on the border with Austria will be extended for another six months, which Germany has notified Brussels about. “If the situation on the German-Polish border does not defuse, we will have to consider the possibility of introducing similar measures, coordinating them with Poland and the authorities of the federal state of Brandenburg,” Horst Seehofer said.
The wave of illegal migrants
Since August, Germany has seen an avalanche increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving from Poland. In August, at the German-Polish border, 713 people were found illegally arriving in Germany, of which 474 – through Belarus. In September, the number of illegal entries through Poland increased to 2,323 people, of which in 1903 – through Belarus.
In this regard, the federal trade union of police officers proposed to introduce temporary border control on the border with Poland.
In 2015, a record number of migrants arrived in Germany. About 1.2 million asylum seekers were officially registered in Germany. DW answers basic questions on the topic of refugees: who these people are, where they came from, where they are accommodated and what they face on German soil.
Bureaucratic complications
As you know, in 2015, about 1.2 million people were registered in Germany who arrived in the country in search of asylum. However, as of the end of the year, only about 442 thousand people managed to apply for refugee status. Due to the large influx of applicants and the lack of staff, it can take weeks or even months between the initial registration and the application submission.
Age, gender
According to official figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), of those who managed to apply for refugee status, more than two-thirds are men. In addition, more than 70 percent of job seekers are under 30 years of age.
Not only Syrians
Among those who applied for refugee status in Germany in 2015, about 36% (almost 159 thousand people) hold a Syrian passport. 12.2% of applicants are Albanians, 7.6% are Kosovars. True, if the statements of the Syrians were approved in 96% of cases, then only 0.2% of Albanians and 0.4% of immigrants from Kosovo managed to obtain asylum in Germany.
All federal states – a refugee
The Federal Republic of Germany has a system for distributing refugee applicants across 16 federal states, based on population size and tax revenues. Most of the refugees in 2015 were accommodated in North Rhine-Westphalia (Cologne is located here) – 21.2%. Bavaria is next with 15.3%. Every 20th potential refugee ends up in Berlin. And Bremen has the smallest quota – 0.9%.
Refugee “salary”
The German state allocates 359 euros per month for the maintenance of one refugee. Of these, 143 euros are handed out, and the remaining funds are received by asylum seekers in Germany in the form of food, clothing, medical care, etc. In addition, 6 square meters of housing is allocated for each refugee.
New laws
The influx of refugees in 2015 exposed the imperfection of the FRG legislation in this area. The BAMF is engaged in speeding up the procedure for processing applications from refugees from relatively safe regions, in the Bundestag they are discussing toughening the law on the expulsion of those who are denied asylum. And in January, a system of certificates was approved, which should streamline the stay of refugees on the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Attacks on refugee shelters
In 2015, the number of offenses related to refugee shelters increased almost 5 times compared to the previous year. The Federal Office for Criminal Affairs (BKA) counted 924 attacks on shelters, 825 of which were attributed to right-wing radicals. In 163 cases, violence was reported. In addition, German law enforcement agencies counted 76 arson attacks and 11 arson attempts.
The shelters themselves are also unsafe.
The BKA also notes an increase in crime in refugee hostels. Half of the crimes committed there are violent. The increase in the number of offenses is facilitated by the fact that a large number of young migrants have to live in great cramped conditions for many weeks and even months, while there are huge differences between refugees from different countries, explained the head of the BKA.
Women’s rights and pool access
In the city of Bornheim near Cologne, in mid-January, refugee men were banned from visiting a city swimming pool due to complaints of sexual harassment from visitors and employees. However, a few days later the ban was lifted after “constructive discussions on women’s rights.” Different perceptions of women seem to be becoming one of the main problems of refugee integration into German society.
Author: Ilya Koval
