GISMETEO: How to know for sure that the timing belt needs to be changed? – Auto

Specialists of the publication “RG” told what signs will indicate an urgent replacement of the timing belt.

The belt itself serves as a synchronizer for the operation of the camshaft and crankshaft in the engine, and is also responsible for the operation of the water pump in the cooling system. When this pair breaks, the pistons collide with the valves, which leads to a major overhaul of the unit.

The timing belt has a certain service life and it is different for each model, therefore it is necessary to familiarize yourself with this information in the recommendations from the manufacturer. Usually, it is advised to replace an element every 50-100 thousand kilometers.

On average, the lifetime of the belt is five years, after which the wear rate of the consumable increases. If the car is often used off-road, then dust and dirt entering the timing system can also reduce its service life.

The most common variant of a timing belt rupture is the ingress of fluid into the system, due to which the operation of valves and pistons is disrupted, as a result of which the pistons bend the valves and the motor “stands up”. Particularly often, element rupture occurs due to water pump leaks.

Another known cause of assembly failure is belt slipping off the tensioner roller. This is due to a malfunction in the part itself. After the belt slips, its edges will gradually be cut off by the roller collars – thus the consumable can become twice as thin.

Malfunctions in the timing system can often be identified by the characteristic sound – rustling and clicking. A rustle can be heard when the number of engine revolutions is increased – it will indicate damage to the element. But clicking sounds are emitted by faulty roller bearings or pumps.