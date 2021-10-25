https://ria.ru/20211025/gosduma-1756144297.html

Google will show State Duma deputies the rules that led to the removal of RT channels

State Duma of the Russian Federation

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Google agreed to provide State Duma deputies with internal rules due to which the German-language RT channels on Youtube were removed, Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, told reporters following a teleconference with representatives of the Google leadership. about Google materials, their internal rules on the basis of which the blocking was based. Piskarev also cited the statements of the director of relations with public authorities of Youtube and Google Marco Pancini, who said that Google's policy is formed on the basis of three directions. they accept for the company, the implementation of national legislation, and some other – interestingly, as he said – socially significant phenomena, which are also the basis for these rules or these events to be higher or lower, it is not clear that this is in mind … Nevertheless, such a block of sources of law about not named … Let's see (the rules – ed.), then we'll think about how to interact with them further, "he added. Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan said that YouTube had removed two German RT channels without the possibility of recovery. Roskomnadzor said that the owner of YouTube, Google, would face a fine of 1 to 3 million rubles if the channels were not blocked, and the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced signs of violation of the laws of the Russian Federation in removing RT channels on YouTube: this is also associated with censorship. and obstructing media activities.

