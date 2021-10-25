Got sick after Sputnik? The investigator will figure it out. Gamaleya proposes to calculate fake vaccinated – Society – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Pavel Karavashkin / Fontanka.ru / Archive Share this Share this

You can calculate the sick “vaccinated” with the purchased vaccination certificate using a special marker. In 80% of cases it is absent, Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, mysteriously said. “Fontanka” asked the virologist and chief researcher of the research institute Anatoly Altstein, what kind of “marker” we are talking about and how accurate such an analysis is, so that investigative bodies start working only on its basis. – Academician Gunzburg said that those who bought vaccination certificates can be calculated using a special analysis, some “markers” that will show whether the vaccine was actually administered. Can you explain how they work?

– Of course I can explain. It is simple here: if you receive the Sputnik vaccine, then you should have neutralizing antibodies to type 26 and type 5 adenovirus. If you both received injections, then to these two types. These neutralizing antibodies can be tested in any laboratory. If a person does not have antibodies to these adenoviruses, then this is an indicator that vaccination has not been carried out. – That is, no special “markers” are introduced into the vaccine? These are purely antibodies. – Antibodies are the marker that the vaccine contains. Adenovirus antigens. And not just some horrible adenovirus, namely certain adenoviruses. You know that adenoviruses are a fairly large group of viruses, and they share antibodies in common. If antibodies to one adenovirus have arisen, then you can find antibodies to different adenoviruses. But as for neutralizing antibodies, they are specific. For the 26th adenovirus – their own, for the 5th – their own antibodies, and for the second or fourth – their own. By the neutralization reaction, you can track whether there are antibodies or not. No antibodies? The vaccine was not administered.

– And if antibodies are not formed? It happens the same. – It rarely happens. Antibodies did not arise or even were in humans before vaccination – such things are quite possible. Of course, this is not 100% correct, but if this comes to light, then there are good reasons to talk to this patient as a person who can show where he bought the certificate. If we take blood now from people who are in covid hospitals, from the “vaccinated” ones, and test them for antibodies to adenoviruses, then this can be easily seen. Small mistakes, one way or the other, are not excluded. – And how many of these people are there in hospitals? Are there any statistics on this? – Where could such statistics be? Such statistics should already be looked for in the Investigative Committee. In the question of who makes such certificates, it would be nice to try to figure it out – this is a serious crime. This is a compromise of the vaccine. The image for the flagship Russian vaccine is everything. Not only the creators at the Research Institute of Gamaleya, but also exporters at the RDIF zealously pore over it. After critical materials, such as the recent statement by Reuters, the Fontanka editorial staff regularly receive letters about the frequent information attacks on the Sputnik vaccine, behind which are Western competitors who are unable to come to terms with its high effectiveness.

“Instead of attacking Sputnik, we urge Western manufacturers of mNRK vaccines to consider using the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster to achieve stronger and longer-lasting immunity,” the RDIF press service suggests. The interest of exporters is understandable. As Fontanka wrote, according to the latest data from the Federal Customs Service, in just 7 months of the year, Russia exported $ 690 million worth of vaccines. So by the end of the year, according to the most conservative estimates, we can expect a figure of about $ 1.1-1.2 billion. And even if we subtract the supply of “conventional”, non-coronavirus vaccines, it turns out that the main export commodity of Russian immunologists – “Sputnik V” – will bring an unprecedented billion dollars in revenue. But so far, officials and doctors are the main discriminators of Sputnik in the home market. The lack of clear and regular statistics on the percentage of cases and deaths from coronavirus after vaccination and regular stories with falsified certificates directly in clinics by doctors themselves, such as in First Honey, are unlikely to be solved only by the efforts of the Investigative Committee. But the method of diagnosing the sick, vaccinated by “Sputnik”, does raise questions from the experts.

Epidemiologist Anton Barchuk, a researcher at the European University, in a conversation with “Fontanka” noted that in theory it is possible, by combining different tests for antibodies, to try to find out whether a person has been vaccinated. “In practice, this is a dubious event. A person could be sick with these adenoviruses. And why this whole story is unclear, ”the expert summed up. The epidemiologist also agrees with him. Vasily Vlasov from NRU HSE “Theoretically, it is possible to identify some kind of antibody spectrum. But people can get the virus without a vaccine, – said Vlasov. – Someone has to pay to develop such a method. And it is not a fact that it will be possible to develop it in such a way as to confidently distinguish it. “ Ilya Kazakov, “Fontanka.ru”