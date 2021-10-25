Governor Degtyarev left for self-isolation

Mikhail Degtyarev will hold meetings and meetings in an online format

Due to cases of COVID-19 infection in his entourage, the new governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Mikhail Degtyarev, went into self-isolation. The politician has been working remotely since last Friday.

“COVID-19 was found in my close circle. On the recommendation of the doctors, I went into self-isolation. I have been working remotely since last Friday. I myself am healthy, tests for coronavirus are negative, antibody titers after revaccination with Sputnik are high. Meetings and meetings will be held online from the residence of the Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, “Degtyarev wrote on his Instagram page.

Degtyarev took office as governor on September 24, 2021. His predecessor, Sergei Furgal, became a defendant in cases of a criminal community and fraud, writes the National News Service. He is also accused of organizing two murders, according to the Federal News Agency.