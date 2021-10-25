Gunzburg: 80% of cases after vaccination bought a certificate

Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg said that approximately 80% of the allegedly vaccinated and infected with coronavirus patients actually bought a certificate.

“If the allegedly vaccinated Sputnik V get seriously ill, as the data show, these are people who, unfortunately, used the certificates they bought, fake certificates,” the scientist said.

He noted that it is possible to check whether a person was actually vaccinated using a special analysis that identifies drug markers. Practice shows that 80% of patients do not have them.

According to Gunzburg, those public cases about the purchase of certificates that have been initiated at the moment are only part of what is happening. He stressed that people spend a lot of money, and then become seriously ill.

“They are deceiving themselves. They seem to have a psychological change in their ideas, ”the scientist suggested.

According to him, people with acquired fake certificates begin to behave as if they were really vaccinated – they do not comply with the restrictions and become infected. As a result, they endanger themselves and those around them.

