Gunzburg explained the cause of the incidence of COVID-19 in vaccinated | News | News

Almost 80% of citizens who fell ill with a severe coronavirus infection after being vaccinated with Sputnik V bought a fake certificate. This was announced on Monday, October 25, by the director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“If those vaccinated with the alleged“ Sputnik V ”become seriously ill, as the data show, these are people who, unfortunately, used the certificates they bought, fake certificates. Among them, 80% are those who bought, ”he shared in an interview with TASS.

He added that it is possible to check if the patient had a Sputnik V vaccine. For this, an analysis is carried out for the presence of drug markers, and scientists note that “these markers are absent in 80% of cases.” Gunzburg expressed concern that the publicly known investigations into the purchase of fake certificates are only a small part of what is really happening.

“People spend money, and then they get sick and die for their own money. They are deceiving themselves. They seem to have a psychological change in their ideas. They think that they are really vaccinated, weaken any quarantine restrictions, ”he continued.

Previously, the scientist has already explained the danger of fake certificates by the fact that people change behavior because of them. They begin to believe in their imaginary safety in front of a real virus, get sick and infect others.

Also on this day Gunzburg recalled the safety of the Sputnik V vaccine for reproductive function. According to him, this was proved by large studies in Russia and abroad, as well as the danger of the transferred disease due to the COVID-19 virus – it is the transferred coronavirus that can threaten reproductive function, and not the vaccine against it, the scientist explained.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in Russia since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.