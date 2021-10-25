Gunzburg named the best time for re-vaccination – Gazeta.Ru

The director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, believes that revaccination against Covid-19 earlier than six months later will not bring any benefit to the body. She told about it TASS…

The specialist said that the optimal time for revaccination and a good response of the immune system to the drug is six months. The scientist explained this period by the appearance of a delta strain of coronavirus, because of which it is necessary to constantly maintain a high level of protective antibodies.

According to him, if a person has a high level of antibodies, then re-vaccination will slightly raise the level of immunity protection. Gunzburg stressed that revaccination will not bring any harm to the body.

“There are all opportunities for revaccination in the country now. All vaccine preparations are indeed present at the vaccination points, ”the scientist added.

Previously, immunologist Vladimir Bolibok commented reports of the so-called immune paralysis – the inability of the body to respond to viruses and infections from frequent revaccination. According to him, such a state cannot develop.