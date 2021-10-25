Gunzburg urged to preserve the QR code system until vaccination of 80% of Russians :: Society :: RBC

The head of the Gamaleya Center believes that due to tight control over the QR-code system, most citizens will get vaccinated within two months. If you follow her “carelessly”, this will lead to new waves of coronavirus

Alexander Gunzburg

(Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti)



The QR code system introduced in the Russian regions should operate until the majority of Russians are vaccinated against the coronavirus. TASS was told about this by the director of the Sputnik V vaccine center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“Until at least 80% are vaccinated, we need to keep this tight distance between vaccinated and unvaccinated by means of QR codes,” he said. According to the head of the center, this approach has proven effective in many countries where there are restrictions on visiting public places for the unvaccinated.

Gunzburg believes that due to tight control over the availability of valid QR codes, most citizens will get vaccinated within two months. If “it will be careless and there will be no hard boundaries” between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, then new waves of coronavirus will arise.

In which regions have QR codes been introduced for vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19



QR codes can be received by citizens vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as those who have had a coronavirus infection in the past six months, and those who have passed the PCR test no more than three days ago. In the summer, the QR code system operated, for example, in Moscow and the Moscow region for visiting public catering. In mid-July, it was canceled, in the capital it was explained by the fact that most of the city’s companies managed to get 60% of employees vaccinated.